Where to enjoy food, spirits for St. Patrick's Day

Traditional Corned Beef and Cabage served at Dunne's Pub for St. Patrick's Day. Photo by Photo by Morris Gut

By Morris Gut

Bronx Voice

March 12, 2023

FOOD - The leprechauns are coming! St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17th, will be celebrated with all its local color. Throughout the Bronx & Westchester, neighborhoods and villages are hanging shamrocks on storefronts and homes giving the region its sparkling moment in the Emerald Isle. St. Patrick’s Day parades are back.

In the Bronx, Throgg’s Neck 25th Annual Parade, Sunday, March 12th, kicks off at noon on E. Tremont & Lafayette Ave. Westchester/Putnam, parades are planned in Eastchester, March 12th; White Plains, March 11th; Yonkers, March 18th; Northern Westchester/Putnam, March 12th; Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow, March 12th; and Sound Shore, March 19th. If you want to partake in the traditional foods, spirits and reveling sprinkled with a good dose of blarney, here are suggestions. Be sure to check ahead for special hours and events. Larger groups are advised to make advanced reservations.

Erin Go Bragh!

Jack’s Bar & Restaurant, 219 Main St., Eastchester. 914-652-7650 Owner Shane Clifford and his friendly crew have all the TVs and finger foods you want. Generous specialties coming out of Chef Brendan Donohoe’s kitchen include traditional Corned Beef & Cabbage; Shepherd’s Pie; decadent Short Rib Mac N’ Cheese; Jack’s Meatballs; Chicken Curry; Pizza out of their woodfired oven; Berkshire Pork Chop; and Grilled Lamb Sliders. www.jackseastchester.com

The Wicked Wolf, 4029 E. Tremont Ave., Bronx. 718-829-4400 An upscale Irish tavern with an eclectic menu that covers a lot of ground. Try the Corned Beef Sandwich with melted cheese. The Shepherd’s Pie might be a good option, as is the Corned Beef & Cabbage. An Irish brew to wash it all down. The staff will be hosting St. Paddy’s Day with all the accoutrements all weekend. www.wickedwolfbronx.com

Brewski’s Bar & Grill, 3718 E. Tremont Ave., Bronx. 718-684-2900 Kicking off the festivities with a post Throgg’s Neck parade party on Sunday, March 12th starting at 2 p.m. Irish specialties will be served: Nelly O’s Shepherd’s Pie, Bangers & Mashed, Irish Beef Stew. www.brewskistogo.com

Rory Dolan’s, 890 McLean Ave., Yonkers. 914-776-2946 To many in the greater Westchester Irish community this is the motherload. There will be feasting galore all day and evening. Try to get there off peak, if possible. There is a parking lot. www.rorydolans.com

Morris Park Inn, 1024 Morris Park Ave., Bronx. 718-239-4109 They are all spruced up for the celebration, and there’s a new reasonably priced chef driven tavern menu along with traditional Irish specialties and brews. www.morrisparkinn.com

Rambling House, 4292 Katonah Ave., Woodlawn, Bronx. 718-798-4510 A sprawling good time with traditional Irish specialties all week long. www.ramblinghousenyc.com

An Beal Bocht Café. 445 W. 238th St., Greystone Ave., Bronx. 718-884-7127 Home of the shortest, quickest St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Irish specialties and entertainment all month. www.anbealbochtcafe.com

Dunne’s Pub, 12 Shapham Place, White Plains. 914-421-1451 Owner Declan Farrell took over this spot, added a few touches of his own, and it still thrives. An authentic Irish pub with good hearty food and live entertainment. www.dunnespub.com

McShane’s Public House, 123 N. Main St., Port Chester. Partners Edmund Cleary and Vincent Furey brought a taste of the Emerald Isle to Port Chester and the crowds have been following. Special mention: Colcannon Croquettes, Bangers & Mashed, Corned Beef Reuben and Lamb Sliders are popular. 914-937-7800 www.mcshanesportchester.com

Tuck’d Away, 90 Yonkers Ave., Tuckahoe. 914-222-9162 Michael Cuozzo operates a friendly tavern that offers delightful comfort foods and reasonably priced Happy Hours. The Wings fly as do the traditional Irish dishes on St. Paddy’s Day. www.tuckedaway90.com

IRISH SPECIALTIES WHERE YOU LEAST EXPECT IT!

Trattoria Vivolo, 301 Halstead Ave., Harrison. 914-835-6199 It is a solid Italian restaurant housed in a vintage diner but come St. Patrick’s Day Chef/Owner Dean Vivolo’s Mom, who is Irish, adds her personal touch to the menu. www.trattoriavivolo.com

Mamma Francesca, 414 Pelham Road, New Rochelle. 914-636-1229 It’s Italian, for sure, but owner Nick DiCostanzo will be serving up big portions of Corned Beef & Cabbage with views of L.I. Sound. He’s fond of the dish himself. In addition, the regional Italian menu is on hand. New Pizza & Vino Bar. www.mammafrancesca.com

Wolf & Warrior Brewing Co., 195A E. Post Road, White Plains. 914-368-8617 Brewmeister Michael Chiltern brings White Plains its first microbrewery and it’s a good one. The daily brews are listed on a big colorful blackboard. A comforting kitchen menu, too. Chiltern promises an authentic Irish home brew and specialties to mark the occasion. www.wolfandwarrior.com

IRISH COOKING AT HOME?

If you are planning to cook up some Gaelic favorites at home, check out these specialty food markets for authentic Irish ingredients: Butcher’s Fancy, Yonkers, www.butchersfancy.com ; Prime Cut Irish Butchers (Riverdale) 4338 Katonah Ave., Bronx 718-324-9262; and Food Ireland, Mount Vernon outlet, www.foodireland.com

(Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in the Bronx & Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at: 914-235-6591. E-mail: gutreactions@optonline.net)