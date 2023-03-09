Pickpocket Slashes Victim in Bronx

Police are searching for this man and a dark Mini Cooper in connection with a slashing during an attempted robbery. Photo by Photo by NYPD

Caught on Video - Suspect and Mini Cooper Said to be Getaway Car

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

March 9, 2023

BRONX - A robber who tried to steal a man’s wallet, slashed the victim when the man tried to fight back, cops said.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect who is wanted for the slashing that took place in the Van Nest section of the Bronx last month. Cops also released footage of the car the suspected slasher used to make his getaway.

At around 7 pm on February 15, a 50-year-old man was standing on the corner of Mansion Street and Beach Avenue in the Van Nest section of the Bronx. Cops say a man in a light hoodie walked up behind him and tried to remove the wallet out of the 50 year old’s back pocket. When the victim fought back and tried to stop him, the pickpocket pulled out a knife and slashed his hand. The victim escaped and the would-be robber fled on foot.

The attacker fled without the wallet and was seen jumping into a dark colored Mini Cooper.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

Investigators released video which shows the suspect arguing with another person and clicking the alarm to the dark Mini Cooper which cops are searching for.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.