Purse Snatcher Knocks Out Elderly Woman’s Tooth

Police are searching for this man in connection with the mugging of an elderly woman in the Bronx. Photo by Photo by NYPD

Good Samaritans Rush to Victim’s Aid

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

March 6, 2023

BRONX - A violent purse snatcher knocked out an elderly woman’s tooth when he mugged her near Fordham Road in the Bronx. A pair of Good Samaritans tried to help but the attacker got away.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in trying to catch the violent thief who targeted an elderly victim in the Bronx during an early morning attack.

At around 4:45 am on March 3, a 70-year-old woman was walking near 327 East Kingsbridge Road when a man ran up to her. The man forcibly tried to take the woman’s purse from her. As she held on, the mugger smashed her in the face with his elbow causing her to lose her tooth.

As the attacker tried to run away, two Good Samaritans chased after him. They got the woman’s purse back but the attacker got away, running on Kingsbridge Road near East 192nd Street.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect who was at a nearby food market. He has a light complexion and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie. He has a mustache and goatee.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.