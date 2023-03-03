Good Samaritan Beaten for Helping Mugging Victim

Police are searching for this man in connection with the beating and robbery of two men in the Bronx. Photo by NYPD

Attackers Beat Men, Steal Their Sweaters

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

March 2, 2023

BRONX - A Good Samaritan who tried to help a victim being beaten up by two men took a beating himself for his troubles when the attackers turned on him. And then the victims were robbed of their phones and sweaters.

At around 2:53 am on February 25, a 20-year-old had gotten into an arguement with another man in front of 1063 Teller Avenue in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. Suddenly the attacker smashed the man in the face knocking him to the ground. Another man ran over and started pounding on the victim as he lay helpless on the ground.

Another 20-year-old man witnessing the melee tried to stop the beating. Instead both attackers started wailing on the Good Samaritan and punching him in the face multiple times.

While both victims lay on the ground the attackers riffled through their pockets and removed their wallets and cellphones. They then took the sweaters off their victims.

Cops say the attackers fled on foot westbound on East 166th Street with their stolen property.

Police released an image of one of the suspects from a nearby surveillance camera.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls remain are strictly confidential.