New York City, NY

Online Car Buyers Duped Out of $5 Million

BronxVoice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGM5c_0l35UfwT00
Federal prosecutors charge a group with scamming online car buyers out of millions.Photo byFile Photo

Accused Ring Leader Extradited from Spain to Face Money Laundering Charges in NYC

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

February 28, 2023

NEW YORK - The feds have charged a Romanian national living in Spain with defrauding online car buyers out of millions of dollars. Prosecutors said the crew ran an elaborate scheme to defraud people looking to buy cars online out of their savings.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District announced the extradition of Ion Viorel Ionitoiu who was living in Spain. Prosecutors charged Ionitoiu with money laundering and bank fraud.

“Ionitoiu is the seventh member of an operation that laundered fraud proceeds for online swindlers who preyed on U.S. consumers who has been charged, and he will now face justice for his actions,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “This Office is committed to rooting out both those who commit the underlying fraud and their enablers, regardless of where they reside.”

Williams said Ionitoiu was part of a scam ring that defrauded people looking to buy cars online. Ionitoiu is charged with acting as an intermediary between the scammers and a money laundering ring that operated out of Brooklyn.

Prosecutors claim that the suspects created fake websites with domain names that sounded like legitimate websites. The members allegedly pretended to be from car dealerships looking to sell vehicles online. However, the suspects did not work for car dealerships and did not have the any cars to sell. But they took buyers’ money none the less. They also advertised vehicles they had no intention of selling as part of the scam through online market places like Craigslist and eBay.

Once a buyer showed interest in a vehicle, a member of the crew would “negotiate” a price for the non-existent car. Once the buyer agreed on the price they wired funds to bank accounts they thought were owned by the dealership to purchase the car. Prosecutors said the victims were actually wiring their funds to accounts controlled by the Brooklyn money laundering crew.

According to the federal indictment, no buyers received the vehicles they thought they purchased. In total prosecutors claim buyers were defrauded out at least $5 million.

Ionitoiu was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1,000,000, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction.

Lithuanians Karol Kamiński, 33, Stanislav Tunkevic, 48, and Arturas Gilys, 41, all pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Lithuanian Svetlana Vaidotiene, 55, was sentenced to 10 months. She was also ordered to pay $271,000 in restitution.

The charges contained in the Indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# safety# crime# online car buying# scam# craigslist

Comments / 0

Published by

Bronx Voice is the true voice of Bronx News. Online and in print Bronx Voice covers news and events taking place throughout the borough. Breaking News, crime, politics and health.the bronx news

Bronx, NY
3K followers

More from BronxVoice

Bronx, NY

Purse Snatcher Knocks Out Elderly Woman’s Tooth

BRONX - A violent purse snatcher knocked out an elderly woman’s tooth when he mugged her near Fordham Road in the Bronx. A pair of Good Samaritans tried to help but the attacker got away.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

Gas Station Gunman Image Caught on Video

BRONX - A shootout with gasoline and bullets took place at a Bronx service station, cops revealed in new information. The victim, who is fighting for his life, sprayed his attacker with gas when the gunman tried to rob him.

Read full story
5 comments
Bronx, NY

Good Samaritan Beaten for Helping Mugging Victim

BRONX - A Good Samaritan who tried to help a victim being beaten up by two men took a beating himself for his troubles when the attackers turned on him. And then the victims were robbed of their phones and sweaters.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Panhandlers Beat Man on Subway Platform in Bronx

BRONX - Cops are looking for a pair of panhandlers who beat and threatened a man with a gun when the subway rider refused to give them change. At around 3:45 am on February 26, a 27-year-old man was inside the Morrison Avenue-Soundview station for the Number 6 train. A man approached the straphanger and asked him for money. The subway rider said he did not have any and walked to the southbound platform.

Read full story
12 comments
Bronx, NY

Psycho Grandma Charged with Stabbing 7 Year Old

BRONX - A Bronx grandma has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly repeatedly stabbing her 7-year-old granddaughter in the neck and body. The child has been placed in a medically induced coma.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

How Self-Care and Love Leads to Healthier Life

HEALTH - According to Everyday Health, there is “an epidemic of anxiety and depression,” which has resulted in the importance of self-care as a remedy for everyday life stressors becoming more evident to society.

Read full story
1 comments

The Secret to Creating a High-Value Wellness Plan

HEALTH - As a primary care doctor, I’ve been caring for the Bronx community for seven years, helping those who seek my guidance after losing track of their health. When I sit with patients, many who are Black women, and ask them to describe their vision of wellness in 10 years, they often draw a blank stare. In today’s busy world it’s critical to maximize your medical appointment. Together we will walk through three steps to gain clarity and reveal your health vision.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

Gunned Down on Lesandro Junior Guzman-Feliz Street in the Bronx

BRONX - A man was gunned down in front of the memorial honoring Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz - the teenager whose vicious murder shocked the nation. At around 1:24 pm on February 26, police responding to a 911 call of shots fired discovered a 25-year-old man lying on the corner of Bathgate Avenue an East 183rd Street. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Read full story
10 comments
Bronx, NY

Co-op City Gas Station Robbed AGAIN

BRONX - For the second time in two months, robbers pushed their way behind the counter of a Co-op City gas station and stole from the till. At around 4:15 am on February 8, two men entered the Mobil gas station at 1945 Bartow Avenue. The men pushed their way behind the counter and helped themselves.

Read full story
32 comments
Bronx, NY

Mom Can’t Forget Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz Murder

BRONX - From almost the moment her son Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, 15, was brutally murdered on the evening of June 20, 2018, Leandrao Feliz was unexpectedly catapulted into the media spotlight, not because she wanted to, but because it was what she believed she needed to do to bring attention to the case and justice to members of the feared Trinitarios gang.

Read full story
11 comments
Bronx, NY

Gunmen Shoot it Out Near Bronx High School

CAUGHT ON VIDEO - Running Away from Shooting. BRONX - Two gunmen exchanged fire at each other outside a Bronx high school during dismissal time. Now police have surveillance video of the suspects.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

Cannabis Justice for All - Mayor Adams

NEW YORK - Legalizing cannabis was a major step forward for equity and justice in our city. But legalization is about following the new laws, not a free pass to sell unregulated cannabis products.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

Social Media Slight Led to Gang Shooting Up Bronx Playground

BRONX - Two gang bangers have been convicted on federal gun crimes in connection with the shooting up of a Bronx playground. Prosecutors said the men opened fire on a group inside the park in retaliation for a video posted on social media.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

McDonalds Smackdown Near Yankee Stadium

BRONX - A Good Samaritan suffered a beat down and received a fractured jaw for his troubles in attempting to break up two men fighting inside a McDonald’s next to Yankee Stadium. Cops say the attacker had no connection to his victim or the two men arguing that the Good Samaritan tried to break up.

Read full story
11 comments
Bronx, NY

Gunman Opens Fire Near NY Botanical Gardens

BRONX - Cops are searching for a gunman who opened fire in the street a block away from the NY Botanical Gardens and in front of a shopping center. At around 6:47 am on February 11, a black SUV was parked in front of a shopping center at 2870 Webster Avenue, across the street from the NY Botanical Gardens and the parking garage for the Gardens.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food Truck

BRONX - Is even getting a late night burger at a food truck dangerous? Cops are looking for three men who stuck up a man near a food truck in the Bronx. At around 1 am on January 29, a 30-year-old man was standing near a food truck at Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue when a blue Honda SUV pulled up. Three men got out and walked over to the man.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee Stadium

BRONX - A pair of shoplifters beat and threatened a worker with a knife when they ripped off a supermarket near Yankee Stadium, cops say. At around 10:44 am on February 2, a man and woman entered the Key Food Supermarket on Gerard Avenue one block away from Yankee Stadium. Once inside, the couple went about loading up on household items and then tried to skip out without paying.

Read full story
21 comments

When it Comes to Health- Know Your Heart

HEALTH - February is American Heart Month—but the truth is that heart health is an issue we all need to stay on top of every month of the year. Our hearts are the powerhouses of our bodies, keeping everything running and functioning. And if we ignore our hearts, the consequences can be high.

Read full story

Go Red Day - 8 Principles for Heart Health

NEW YORK - National Heart Health Month comes in February to remind us to keep ourselves and our hearts healthy just around the time we may be abandoning our New Year’s resolutions.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy