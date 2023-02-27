The Secret to Creating a High-Value Wellness Plan

Dr. Shani R. Scott, General Internist, Montefiore Health System Photo by Montefiore

By Dr. Shani R. Scott, General Internist, Montefiore Health System

HEALTH - As a primary care doctor, I’ve been caring for the Bronx community for seven years, helping those who seek my guidance after losing track of their health. When I sit with patients, many who are Black women, and ask them to describe their vision of wellness in 10 years, they often draw a blank stare. In today’s busy world it’s critical to maximize your medical appointment. Together we will walk through three steps to gain clarity and reveal your health vision.

Without further ado, let's dive in.

Discuss Health Concerns Openly and Investigate your Family’s Health History

As a Black woman, I know all too well how the elders in our family like to keep their health problems a secret – often out of fear of overburdening the people they love. However, it is critical to start open communication regarding health issues. Discussing the prevalence of breast, colon, lung, and cervical cancers can help create awareness about their symptoms and health implications. Sharing this information with your primary care doctor can influence when to start screening tests.

Learning about your family’s history regarding heart disease and diabetes can help you take proactive steps, that may safeguard against developing these conditions in the future.

Identify Barriers to Care

My patients are often parents to a few young children and in charge of taking care of chronically ill older family. Beyond caregiving, their income might be significant for the family, leading them to struggle with receiving consistent healthcare themselves. Other common barriers to healthcare for women, and many in the Bronx, include lack of health insurance, affordable childcare, accessible facilities, and transportation.

Identifying your barrier, for example, a busy weekday schedule, can be the first step. Next you can look for a provider that offers weekend office visits or telemedicine appointments. Your medical team can also help enroll you in programs that assist with childcare, transportation, or reduce the cost of medication via prescription programs.

Recognize Stressors

Perceived stress from chronic experiences of discrimination is a significant predictor of poor health outcomes. Daily stress affects conditions such as high blood pressure, mental health, obesity, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and hair and skin complexion. Understanding how these stressors impact your life, means you and your doctor can formulate a plan that best suits your needs. Together you and your provider can create easily achievable fitness goals, and identify foods that promote gut health, helping you to stay energized. Plans should leave you feeling empowered, rather than stressed by unreasonable and unachievable requirements.

Talk to a Healthcare Provider with Interest in Black Women’s Health

As a medical doctor interested in Black women’s healthcare, I encourage you to learn more about how to access a primary care doctor at MyHealthFinder, a tool to find preventative services. Also, join the broader community in discussing the health of Black women at Health in Her Hue or the Black Women’s Health Imperative.

Dr. Shani R. Scott is a General Internist who provides primary care services in the Bronx. The scope of her academic and medical practice is health equity implementation, training on provider-patient communication, and the diversification of the physician workforce.