Gunned Down on Lesandro Junior Guzman-Feliz Street in the Bronx

Nothing Sacred - Shot to Death in Front of Memorial for Slain Teen

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

February 27, 2023

BRONX - A man was gunned down in front of the memorial honoring Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz - the teenager whose vicious murder shocked the nation.

At around 1:24 pm on February 26, police responding to a 911 call of shots fired discovered a 25-year-old man lying on the corner of Bathgate Avenue an East 183rd Street. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Achilles Baskin.

Published reports claim that police have a person of interest in custody.

This shooting was particularly shocking to residents because it took place in front of the memorial for Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz - the 15-year-old who was viciously killed by members of the Trinitarios gang.

On June 20, 2018, leaders of a local branch Trinitarios street gang planned to attack members of a rival gang. Prosecutors said leaders of the “Los Sures” Trinitarios, Diego Suero and Frederick Then, ordered their members to attack members of the rival “Sunset” Trinitarios.

The gang members spotted Junior and wrongly associated him as a member of the rival gang. They chased him to a bodega at East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue. Graphic surveillance video showed the gang members drag Junior out of the store and onto the street where the gang members stabbed and hacked him with knives and a machete.

Five of the Trinitarios were convicted of fatally stabbing Junior.

In 2019 the corner of Bathgate and E 183rd Street was renamed Lesandro Junior Way. Local leaders, including Congressman Ritchie Torres, spoke at the unveiling. The sign stands on the corner and the mural of Junior still adorns the side of the bodega where he was killed.

Cops say the fatal shooting took place in front of the memorial.