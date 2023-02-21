Gunmen Shoot it Out Near Bronx High School

Cops say these two men exchange gunfire in front of a Bronx High School during dismissal. Photo by NYPD

CAUGHT ON VIDEO - Running Away from Shooting

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

February 21, 2023

BRONX - Two gunmen exchanged fire at each other outside a Bronx high school during dismissal time. Now police have surveillance video of the suspects.

At around 3:15 pm on February 10, the two men opened fire at each other near Mott Hall Bronx High School at 1595 Bathgate Avenue. Despite the number of bullets flying back and forth, neither the two gunmen nor any bystanders were struck.

Police released surveillance video of the suspected gunmen.

One of the gunmen covered his face with a black balaclava mask as he ran through the street with his hand holding something in his waistband. However, investigators found an image from another camera which showed the suspect with the mask off his face.

He is described as male with a dark complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a white hooded sweatshirt with the word "ESSENTIALS" on the front, white sweatpants and white sneakers.

The second suspected gunman was also seen running through the street holding onto an object in his waistband. He is described as a man with a light complexion, medium build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black jacket, red sweatpants, black sneakers and a multicolored backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.