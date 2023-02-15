Bronx, NY

Social Media Slight Led to Gang Shooting Up Bronx Playground

BronxVoice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125RBe_0koWD8kZ00
Two gang members were convicted on federal gun charges in connection with a shooting at a Bronx playground.Photo byFile Photo

Feds Convict Gang Members on Gun Charges

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

February 15, 2023

BRONX - Two gang bangers have been convicted on federal gun crimes in connection with the shooting up of a Bronx playground. Prosecutors said the men opened fire on a group inside the park in retaliation for a video posted on social media.

Robert Wade, 34, and Darrius Christopher, 31, were each convicted of one count of possessing ammunition after having previously been convicted of a felony and one count of conspiracy to possess ammunition after having previously been convicted of a felony.

Prosecutors say Wade and Christopher opened fire on a group of men at Slattery Playground in retaliation for a member of the group posting a video insulting their gang on social media.

Three people were wounded when the shooters unloaded 10 rounds into the group.

“Today’s sentence demonstrates that those who use illegal weapons to inflict violence in our community will be held accountable for their crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “I thank our law enforcement partners in the New York City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration for working with us to keep violent criminals off the streets and to keep our communities safe.”

According to Williams, Christopher and Wade were motivated by revenge for online insults to the gang. Hours prior to the shooting, one of the victims posted a video insulting the Wade and Christopher’s gang.

At around 7:42 pm on October 25, 2019, Wade and Christopher were dropped off by a car on Ryer Avenue, a block away from Slattery Playground. At the park Wade positioned himself on the opposite side of the street while Christopher walked toward the group of 10 men.

When Christopher was a few feet away from the group both he and Wade opened fire. Christopher fired three shots and Wade fired seven. The bullets struck three victims.

The shooters hopped back into the getaway car and drove off.

All three victims were treated at a local hospital.

At the sentencing, Judge Stein said he “couldn’t overstate the extreme gravity of this crime, shooting innocent bystanders” simply because the defendants “were called names.”

Both defendants had long rap sheets. Christopher has been convicted of three crimes including attempted robbery and attempted first degree assault. Wade has been convicted of four crimes including second degree assault and attempted possession of a loaded firearm in the second degree.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# safety# crime# us attorney# gun charges# feds

Comments / 6

Published by

Bronx Voice is the true voice of Bronx News. Online and in print Bronx Voice covers news and events taking place throughout the borough. Breaking News, crime, politics and health.the bronx news

Bronx, NY
3K followers

More from BronxVoice

Bronx, NY

Gunmen Shoot it Out Near Bronx High School

CAUGHT ON VIDEO - Running Away from Shooting. BRONX - Two gunmen exchanged fire at each other outside a Bronx high school during dismissal time. Now police have surveillance video of the suspects.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Cannabis Justice for All - Mayor Adams

NEW YORK - Legalizing cannabis was a major step forward for equity and justice in our city. But legalization is about following the new laws, not a free pass to sell unregulated cannabis products.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

McDonalds Smackdown Near Yankee Stadium

BRONX - A Good Samaritan suffered a beat down and received a fractured jaw for his troubles in attempting to break up two men fighting inside a McDonald’s next to Yankee Stadium. Cops say the attacker had no connection to his victim or the two men arguing that the Good Samaritan tried to break up.

Read full story
11 comments
Bronx, NY

Gunman Opens Fire Near NY Botanical Gardens

BRONX - Cops are searching for a gunman who opened fire in the street a block away from the NY Botanical Gardens and in front of a shopping center. At around 6:47 am on February 11, a black SUV was parked in front of a shopping center at 2870 Webster Avenue, across the street from the NY Botanical Gardens and the parking garage for the Gardens.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food Truck

BRONX - Is even getting a late night burger at a food truck dangerous? Cops are looking for three men who stuck up a man near a food truck in the Bronx. At around 1 am on January 29, a 30-year-old man was standing near a food truck at Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue when a blue Honda SUV pulled up. Three men got out and walked over to the man.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee Stadium

BRONX - A pair of shoplifters beat and threatened a worker with a knife when they ripped off a supermarket near Yankee Stadium, cops say. At around 10:44 am on February 2, a man and woman entered the Key Food Supermarket on Gerard Avenue one block away from Yankee Stadium. Once inside, the couple went about loading up on household items and then tried to skip out without paying.

Read full story
21 comments

When it Comes to Health- Know Your Heart

HEALTH - February is American Heart Month—but the truth is that heart health is an issue we all need to stay on top of every month of the year. Our hearts are the powerhouses of our bodies, keeping everything running and functioning. And if we ignore our hearts, the consequences can be high.

Read full story

Go Red Day - 8 Principles for Heart Health

NEW YORK - National Heart Health Month comes in February to remind us to keep ourselves and our hearts healthy just around the time we may be abandoning our New Year’s resolutions.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in Bronx

BRONX - Cops are looking for a psycho stabber who attacked a man with a knife outside a Bronx church during an arguement. The attack was caught on video. Police released surveillance video which shows the suspect holding a bloody object in his hand that looks like a knife.

Read full story
4 comments
Bronx, NY

Cop Run Over During License Plate Change Fiasco

BRONX - Police released new photos of one of the men suspected of running over a police officer during a brazen getaway in the Bronx in November. At around 10 pm on November 22, officers in an unmarked police car saw a man changing license plates to a gray 2007 BMW M5 in front of 2287 Loring Avenue. The officers parked slightly in front of the BMW and another unmarked patrol car parked slightly behind.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in Bronx

BRONX - Police are currently waiting for a medical examiner's report to determine a homeless man's cause of death after one witness claimed to have witnessed a "bloody" scene in a 4th-floor hallway in the University Heights building.

Read full story
14 comments
Bronx, NY

Dog Walker Goes Gunning for Mercedes

BRONX - Cops are searching for dog walker who was a one-man arsenal when he decided to take a shot at a passing Mercedes. Surveillance video shows the same man waving a folding knife at a man he was having a dispute with inside a local bodega.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

Arrest in Fatal Bus Stabbing

BRONX - Police arrested a man they say fatally stabbed a man on a Bronx bus as a result of the victim arguing with the suspect’s girlfriend. Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Johnson of Concourse Village. He was charged with murder. Cops say Johnson is the man who fatally stabbed Lamont Barkley on a city bus near Hostos College.

Read full story
9 comments
Bronx, NY

Cop Shot Through Windshield in the Bronx

BRONX - An NYPD officer trying to get guns off the street was shot through the windshield of his unmarked police car in the Bronx this morning. Police arrested a teen suspect and two others are still at large.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the Bronx

BRONX - The Bronx looked like the Wild West when rival gunmen shot it out in broad daylight in Mount Eden on Sunday. The shootout was caught on camera and cops are hoping the surveillance video will lead to arrests of the gunmen.

Read full story
44 comments
New York City, NY

Getting to Know Community Health Workers

By Renee Whiskey-LaLanne, MPH, MCHES, AE-C , Director of Community Partnerships, Community Health Systems Lab, Department of Family and Social Medicine, Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the Bronx

BRONX - The only thing louder than a place called Noise in the Bronx is the suspected gunman’s clothing. Cops say a man wearing very distinctive clothing threatened a vape store employee with a gun during a budding dispute inside the vape store.

Read full story
15 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $

NEW YORK - A Bronx man ran an elaborate scam to bill the government out of half a million dollars in Covid relief money, federal prosecutors say. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Juan Carlos Castro Gonzalez was sentenced yesterday to 40 months in prison in connection with his participation in COVID-19-related tax fraud and unemployment benefits fraud schemes that resulted in actual losses totaling over $570,000 and intended losses of over $3.3 million.

Read full story
4 comments
Bronx, NY

‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in Bronx

BRONX - A woman waiting to order at a Bronx chicken shack was attacked by a woman carrying multiple bags after that woman received her order. Police have released surveillance video of the suspect from inside the fast food joint.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy