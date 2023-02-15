Social Media Slight Led to Gang Shooting Up Bronx Playground

Two gang members were convicted on federal gun charges in connection with a shooting at a Bronx playground. Photo by File Photo

Feds Convict Gang Members on Gun Charges

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

February 15, 2023

BRONX - Two gang bangers have been convicted on federal gun crimes in connection with the shooting up of a Bronx playground. Prosecutors said the men opened fire on a group inside the park in retaliation for a video posted on social media.

Robert Wade, 34, and Darrius Christopher, 31, were each convicted of one count of possessing ammunition after having previously been convicted of a felony and one count of conspiracy to possess ammunition after having previously been convicted of a felony.

Prosecutors say Wade and Christopher opened fire on a group of men at Slattery Playground in retaliation for a member of the group posting a video insulting their gang on social media.

Three people were wounded when the shooters unloaded 10 rounds into the group.

“Today’s sentence demonstrates that those who use illegal weapons to inflict violence in our community will be held accountable for their crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “I thank our law enforcement partners in the New York City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration for working with us to keep violent criminals off the streets and to keep our communities safe.”

According to Williams, Christopher and Wade were motivated by revenge for online insults to the gang. Hours prior to the shooting, one of the victims posted a video insulting the Wade and Christopher’s gang.

At around 7:42 pm on October 25, 2019, Wade and Christopher were dropped off by a car on Ryer Avenue, a block away from Slattery Playground. At the park Wade positioned himself on the opposite side of the street while Christopher walked toward the group of 10 men.

When Christopher was a few feet away from the group both he and Wade opened fire. Christopher fired three shots and Wade fired seven. The bullets struck three victims.

The shooters hopped back into the getaway car and drove off.

All three victims were treated at a local hospital.

At the sentencing, Judge Stein said he “couldn’t overstate the extreme gravity of this crime, shooting innocent bystanders” simply because the defendants “were called names.”

Both defendants had long rap sheets. Christopher has been convicted of three crimes including attempted robbery and attempted first degree assault. Wade has been convicted of four crimes including second degree assault and attempted possession of a loaded firearm in the second degree.