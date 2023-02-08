Bronx, NY

Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee Stadium

Cops are searching for two suspects in connection with a robbery and assault at a supermarket near Yankee Stadium.Photo byNYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

February 8, 2023

BRONX - A pair of shoplifters beat and threatened a worker with a knife when they ripped off a supermarket near Yankee Stadium, cops say.

At around 10:44 am on February 2, a man and woman entered the Key Food Supermarket on Gerard Avenue one block away from Yankee Stadium. Once inside, the couple went about loading up on household items and then tried to skip out without paying.

As the couple passed the cash registers with their now stolen items, a store employee tried to stop them. One of the pair pulled a knife while the other punched the worker in his face. They then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The worker sustained a minor injury and did not seek medical attention.

Both suspects were caught on the store’s surveillance cameras and cops are hoping that the public calls in tips to catch the shoplifters.

The woman was seen wearing a long black winter coat with a beige fur collar. She was last seen wearing grey and black pants with a print design and black and white striped boots.

The male suspect was last seen wearing an orange and black bubble jacket, brown pants and black Nike sneakers. He wore a knitted hat and gold rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

# safety# crime# yankee stadium# caught on video# shoplifter

