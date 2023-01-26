Cop Run Over During License Plate Change Fiasco

New Photos of Suspect

Police released a photo of this man wanted in connection with an incident in which an NYPD officer was struck with a car. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

January 26, 2023

BRONX - Police released new photos of one of the men suspected of running over a police officer during a brazen getaway in the Bronx in November.

At around 10 pm on November 22, officers in an unmarked police car saw a man changing license plates to a gray 2007 BMW M5 in front of 2287 Loring Avenue. The officers parked slightly in front of the BMW and another unmarked patrol car parked slightly behind.

As the officers approached, the man changing the plates hopped into the passenger’s seat and the driver hit the gas slamming into the front cop car. He then threw the car into reverse and hit the rear patrol car. Investigators said the suspect did this several times trying to move the front cop car far enough to create an opening for the BMW to escape.

As more officers arrived on the scene, a uniformed officer exited his car and the BMW backed up into him striking the officer. The BMW then mounted the sidewalk and escaped. Six parked civilian vehicles were damaged as the escaping BMW sideswiped them.

The injured officer was treated for a knee injury at Montefiore Hospital. The abandoned BMW was later recovered on White Plains Road and Morris Park Avenue.

