Dog Walker Goes Gunning for Mercedes

Police are searching for the man on the left who is seen holding a folding blade. He is suspected of shooting at a car. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

January 18, 2023

BRONX - Cops are searching for dog walker who was a one-man arsenal when he decided to take a shot at a passing Mercedes. Surveillance video shows the same man waving a folding knife at a man he was having a dispute with inside a local bodega.

At around 4:30 am on January 7, the suspect is seen on surveillance video walking his dog in front 393 East 168 Street in Morrisania. He spots something, goes into his back pocket and removes a handgun. With the dog’s leash in one hand and a gun in the other, he opens fire on a passing Mercedes Benz sedan traveling west bound on East 168th Street.

Cops say one of the bullets struck the rear of the car but the 30-year-old driver was not injured.

Police also released video from 30 minutes before the shooting inside a bodega where the shooting would take place. The suspect is seen having a heated a conversation with a man near the front entrance of the store. He then pulls out a folding knife and starts waving it around in agitation as he continued to talk to the unfazed man.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion, medium build who sported a beard and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a light gray hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white Nike logo on the front, blue jeans and white sneakers.

During the shooting he was seen walking a light brown dog.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.