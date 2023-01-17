Bronx, NY

Arrest in Fatal Bus Stabbing

BronxVoice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQFOs_0kHdMMhP00
Lamont Barkley was stabbed to death on a city bus in the Bronx.Photo byFacebook

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

January 17, 2023

BRONX - Police arrested a man they say fatally stabbed a man on a Bronx bus as a result of the victim arguing with the suspect’s girlfriend.

Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Johnson of Concourse Village. He was charged with murder. Cops say Johnson is the man who fatally stabbed Lamont Barkley on a city bus near Hostos College.

Cops had previously arrested 42-year-old Ebony Jackson and charged her with murder and manslaughter. Officers found Jackson being treated at Lincoln Hospital, the same hospital the victim was taken to.

The mayhem took place on an MTA bus at the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue, near Hostos College.

Cops say at around 8:30 pm on October 10, Lamont Barkley, 55, had gotten into an arguement with Jackson. As the dispute got heated a man came up to Barkley and repeatedly stabbed him in the stomach. The stabber and Jackson fled the bus.

Barkley was rushed to Lincoln Hospital which is around the corner from the attack. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A short time later, cops found Jackson at the same hospital. Jackson was being treated for undisclosed injuries at Lincoln when police realized she was being sought in connection with the murder.

Investigators believe the murder was touched off by an argument at a local bar. Barkley and Jackson had gotten into an argument in Glen Roy's bar, down the block from the crime scene. Police say Barkley left and Jackson called her boyfriend. The couple then confronted Barkley on the bus which ended in the fatal stabbing.

