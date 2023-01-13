Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the Bronx

Police are searching for this man in connection with a wild shootout in Mount Eden on Sunday. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

January 13, 2023

BRONX - The Bronx looked like the Wild West when rival gunmen shot it out in broad daylight in Mount Eden on Sunday. The shootout was caught on camera and cops are hoping the surveillance video will lead to arrests of the gunmen.

At around 3 pm on January 8, a young man in a black North Face Jacket was walking in the intersection of West 169 Street and Shakespeare Avenue in Mount Eden. Suddenly a dark Toyota 4-door sedan pulled up and the passenger in the rear driver’s side opened fire on the man walking on the street.

The intended target then pulled out his own gun and unleashed a hail of bullets at the Toyota. The car then took off. Neither gunman nor bystanders were injured.

Police released the dramatic surveillance video which shows the gunman peek out from the car window and fire. And then the moment the intended target returned was also captured.

Residents breathed a sigh of relief that no one was injured considering the two gunmen exchanged numerous rounds on the street in a busy neighborhood. Across the street from the crime scene is a group home. Surveillance video shows that the Toyota where the gunman opened fire was parked in front of a Citibike charging station where people rent and return bikes.

The intended target who returned fire is described as a young man with a dark complexion, thin build and has large dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded "The North Face" winter jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and blue sweatpants with blue and white "Nike" sneakers.

The gunman from the Toyota was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a black balaclava.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential