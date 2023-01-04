‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in Bronx

Police are searching for this woman in connection with an assault inside a Bronx chicken joint. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

January 4, 2023

BRONX - A woman waiting to order at a Bronx chicken shack was attacked by a woman carrying multiple bags after that woman received her order. Police have released surveillance video of the suspect from inside the fast food joint.

At around 6 pm on December 12, a 34-year-old woman was waiting for her order inside a Kennedy Fried Chicken take out restaurant on East 170th Street. As she was about to pay at the Mount Eden location, another woman pounced and tried to take the cash out of her hand.

When the customer tried to stop her, the mugger unloaded on her. She repeatedly punched the woman about the head, face and hand before fleeing the store empty handed.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Surveillance video from inside the store showed the suspect at the counter ordering food for herself.

The suspect is described as a woman with a dark complexion between the ages of 40 and 50. She is 5 foot 6 with a thin build and was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, beige scarf and black pants. She was seen carrying multiple white plastic bags which included her own order from the chicken shack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.