Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in Bronx

Police are searching for a man and woman in connection with a fatal shooting in Van Nest hours after Christmas. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

December 28, 2022

BRONX - Police are looking for a man and a woman in connection with a fatal shooting hours after Christmas in Van Nest. Police have also identified the victim.

Less than 24 hours after the fatal shooting, a police investigation has not only revealed the identity of the victim but also obtained video of the suspected killer and his accomplice.

Police have identified 29-year-old Terrence Williams of Castle Hill as the victim of the shooting.

At around 9 pm on December 26, officers from the 49th Precinct discovered Williams lying on the corner of Van Nest Avenue and Melville Street. He had been shot in the chest.

EMS rushed Williams to Jacobi Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

At the time of the shooting, Williams was walking on the corner of Van Nest and Melville Street with a friend. Cops say Williams had gotten into a verbal dispute with another man on the street who was with a woman. Suddenly the man pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the chest. The couple then fled on foot.

Police obtained video of the suspected gunman and his accomplice from a grocery store camera. Cops say they were in the store prior to the shooting.

The alleged gunman is described as a male with a dark complexion, who is approximately in his mid-20’s. He has a medium build and was last seen wearing a green hoodie sweater under a black jacket, gray jeans, green sneakers, white hat, black gloves and a black face mask.

The woman is described as having a medium complexion. She is approximately in her mid-20's, with a heavy build, black hair and was last seen wearing a white jacket, black and white pants and red UGG boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.