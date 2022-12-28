Man Fatally Shot in Chest - Multiple Bullets Fired

No Silent Night in Bronx

Police are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a man the day after Christmas near the Bronx Zoo. Photo by File Photo

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

December 26, 2022

BRONX - The night before Christmas may have been a silent night but the day after the holiday erupted in gunfire during a deadly shooting in the Bronx. Cops are looking for the gunman who pumped multiple bullets into the chest of a man outside a Crotona Park area grocery store, a short distance from the Bronx Zoo.

At around 4 am on December 26, police officers from the 48th Precinct responded to reports of shots fired. At the corner of Marmion Avenue and East Tremont Avenue they found a 26-year-old man lying in the street.

Cops said the victim was shot multiple times in the chest.

EMS rushed the victim to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital but he was pronounced dead.

Police are working on determining the identity of the victim.

No motive for the early morning shooting or the reason why the gunman shot the victim so many times is unknown at this time.

At the time of the shooting the gunman was said to be wearing a black jacket, camouflage hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes.

He fled the shooting on foot. No word on whether police have surveillance video of either the shooting or of the suspected gunman fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.