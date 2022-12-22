Horror Near Edgar Allan Poe Cottage

Crime scene investigators at the scene of a shooting where a 26-year-old man from Norwood was shot and killed at Briggs Avenue and East 194 Photo by David Greene

Gunman Pumped Multiple Rounds into Vic

By David Greene

Bronx Voice

December 22, 2022

BRONX - Police are looking for the gunman who opened fire on a 26-year-old man who died after being shot "multiple times" in Fordham Manor. The shooting took place a block away from the preserved home of horror master Edgar Allan Poe.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct were called to reports of multiple shots fired on the corner of East 194 Street and Briggs Avenue at 11:13 a.m., on December 18. One police official said, "Upon arrival police observed a 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso." The shooting took place on the corner outside a local bodega.

The official added that the victim was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where he died. Police say that there have been no arrests and the investigation remains "ongoing."

The victim was later identified as Angel Cuasant, 26, of Decatur Avenue in Norwood. A longtime Norwood source and friend of Cuasant claimed that Cuasant had been shot nine times, but that could not be immediately confirmed by police.

The shooting took place a block away from the Edgar Allan Poe Cottage - the historically preserved home of the famous horror writer.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.