Police are searching for this man in a hate crime assault. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Manhattan Voice

December 21, 2022

MANHATTAN - The NYPD is investigating a possible hate crime attack on Canal Street. Police released surveillance video of the suspect who could be homeless.

At around 7:45 pm on December 12, a 24-year-old man was walking down Canal Street and Broadway when a man in a baseball cap ran up to him. The disheveled looking man punched him in the face and shouted anti-gay statements, cops said.

The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime task force is investigating the assault as a possible hate crime.

The video released by police shows a disheveled man walking with what looks like a blanket and bedding. Police would not comment on whether the suspect was homeless or not.

This is the second hate crime in two days by alleged homeless attackers.

At around 7:30 pm on December 14, a 63-year-old man was walking to the Central Park entrance at Terrace Drive and East Drive. Suddenly the man was struck from behind and he fell to the ground. The elderly man chipped his tooth and suffered a broken hand.

As the victim tried to get up, his attacker began shouting Anti-Semitic remarks before he hopped on his bike with his attached trailer.

The victim told police that a sign on the back of the bike trailer read “Hungry Disabled.”

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

