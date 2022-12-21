Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless Shelter

A Queens man has been charged with beating one child to death and injuring another at a homeless shelter. Photo by NYPD

QUEENS - Prosecutors have charged a Queens man with beating his 3-year-old child to death inside a homeless shelter as well as abusing another child.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Shaquan Butler has been indicted for murder, endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son and the physical abuse to a second child in an Elmhurst shelter last month.

According to the indictment, on November 13, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Butler was in an apartment at the Pan American Hotel in Elmhurst when he allegedly struck his 3-year-old son multiple times causing lacerations to the child’s liver and internal bleeding. The child’s mother and his two young siblings were in the apartment at the time as well.

Responding to a 911 call, the New York Fire Department arrived at the hotel and found the 3-year-old victim unconscious on the floor with visible bruises to the head, body and extremities. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“As alleged, this parent failed his primary duty as a protector, killing one of his own children by callous force and allegedly injured another. We will not forget this child,” Katz said. “The defendant will be held fully accountable for his actions.”

Butler, 26, of Elmhurst, was arraigned on an 11-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree, two counts of manslaughter in the first degree, manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the second degree and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Butler was ordered by Judge Michael Yavinsky to return to court on January 31. He faces up to 40 years to life in prison if convicted.