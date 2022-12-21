Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint

Middle Schooler Part of Gunpoint Robbery Crew

Cops are looking for a young suspect in a stickup in the Bronx. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

December 21, 2022

BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger.

At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.

One of the crew pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the 12 year-old. The other two yanked the victim’s backpack and sweatshirt off him. They then fled on foot.

Another of the crew was last seen wearing a turquoise and black North Face jacet with an orange hoodie underneath. The other older robber wore a black coat and a black face mask he wore on his chin. The baby-faced crew member wore a gray hoodie. He also wore a white sweatshirt with the collar of a black shirt coming out of teh sweater. The sides of the child robber's head were shaved.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

