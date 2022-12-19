Weed, Wallet Thieves Sought by Cops

Police are looking for this turnstile jumper in connection with the robbery of a Chelsea smoke shop. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Manhattan Voice

December 19, 2022

MANHATTAN - Police are searching for a pair of robbers who ripped off thousands of dollars worth weed-related products from a Chelsea smoke shop.

At around 7 pm on December 1, two men walked into a smoke shop at 304 8th Avenue in Chelsea. One of the hoodie wearing men pulled out a gun and demanded items.

Cops say they stole $3,500 worth of products from the store.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects. One of the suspects is seen wearing a black bubble jacket with a black hoodie underneath. He wore a black mask and sunglasses which hid his face. However, his partner was not so careful about hiding his identity.

In the video inside and outside the store, the accomplice had his face covered by a dark mask. He was seen wearing a bright red hoodie with a tan vest and red pants. However, this suspect was not cautious during his getaway. Police released surveillance video of this suspect hopping over a turnstile in the subway. In the video the man was not wearing a mask and his face was clearly seen.

In an unrelated case, police are looking for another thief who made off with a customer’s wallet inside a Home Depot in the Flatiron District. At around 1 pm on December 6, a 30-year-old man had left his wallet unattended at the register. Cops say another man picked up the wallet and walked out of the store.

Inside the wallet was $3,000 in cash as well as credit cards.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect who is described as a man with a medium complexion, heavy build and black mustache. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black jacket with a white stripe across the middle, blue jeans and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.