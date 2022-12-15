Porch Pirate Attacks Super

Police are looking for this man in connection with an assault on a building superintendent during a burglary. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Manhattan Voice

December 14, 2022

MANHATTAN - Cops are searching for a NoHo porch pirate who beat a building’s super who caught him stealing packages from tenants.

At around 5 pm on December 7, a man was standing outside 75 Bleecker Street buzzing various apartments until one of the tenants buzzed him in. Once inside, the man began removing packages that were left in the first floor hallway.

The building’s 69-year-old superintendent confronted the porch pirate while holding a bat. The thief threw a package at the super striking him in the face. As the super fell to the ground, the thief punched him in the face. He then grabbed the bat and threatened him with the bat and a knife.

The porch pirate fled the building without the packages.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexity in his 40s. He is 5 foot 9 and 175 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with the word “Puma” and the sneaker’s company’s logo on the shirt. He also wore red sweatpants, black and white sneakers, black baseball hat with an arrow on the front, black face mask and eyeglasses.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not seek medical treatment.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.