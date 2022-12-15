Rolex Sellers Sprayed in Face by Muggers

Police are searching for this man in connection with a string of robberies in which thieves spray an unknown substance in the victims' eyes Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Queens Voice

December 14, 2022

QUEENS - Seller beware. A robbery crew is targeting people looking to sell high-end items like Rolex watches and luxury handbags to people they meet online. In each of the cases the muggers spray a substance in the victim’s eyes before taking their bling.

The first case took place around 1 pm on November 19 in Fresh Meadows. Investigators said a 21-year-old man was meeting a seller for his Rolex watch in front of 73-46 194 Street. Before the sale could be carried out the would-be buyers sprayed an unknown substance in the victim’s face. As he doubled over clawing at his eyes, the crew pulled the watch off his hand and fled.

At around 6:20 pm on November 23, a 32-year-old man agreed to meet a man to sell his watch at 156th Street and Horace Harding Expressway near the Herald Mission Center in East Flushing. When the “buyers” arrived they sprayed a substance in the victim’s face and removed his watch.

The latest attack occurred on December 12. At around 4:50 pm, a 23-year-old woman was in front of 81-23 189 Street near Cunningham Park in Fresh Meadows looking to sell a handbag to the person she contacted previously. The “buyers” arrived and sprayed her in the face with the unknown substance. They ripped the expensive handbag from her hands and ran off.

In all three cases the victims only suffered minor injuries.

Police released photos from a home owner’s cameras in the first robbery. The photos show one of the crew walking by himself as he approached his victim. The second photo shows the two other suspects walking together as they arrived to help steal the Rolex.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.