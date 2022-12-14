Bronx, NY

Burger Bandit Strikes in Bronx McDonalds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpLpf_0jiECzn100
Police are searching for this man who robbed a Bronx McDonalds by stuffing burgers and McNuggets in his pants.Photo byNYPD

By Dan Gesslein

December 14, 2022

BRONX - A Bronx man couldn’t wait for his Big Mac, so he pulled out a knife, hopped behind the counter and helped himself. The whole bizarre moment was captured on video including the Burger Bandit stuffing burgers and McNuggets in his pants.

At around 4:30 pm on December 5, a man was at the counter of a McDonalds at 101 East 170 Street in Mount Eden. Surveillance video shows a man wearing a face mask with a cigarette dangling out of his mouth standing in front of the counter. The man appears to get agitated while talking to the cashier. He is then seen hopping over the counter and walking toward the food. McDonalds employees approach to stop him and then back off once the man shows them a knife, cops say.

With the employees looking on helpless, the suspect then starts stuffing food in the pockets of his pants. Cops say the knife-wielding man stuffed a 20 piece-chicken and 6-piece Chicken McNugget sets in his pants as well as two McDouble cheeseburgers.

After stuffing the burgers and nuggets in his pants, he hopped back over the counter and casually walked out the door. No employees or customers were injured. The suspect was last seen wearing a red, white and blue doo rag, face mask, gray winter coat with a baseball jersey underneath with the word “Astros” across the chest with the Number 21.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

