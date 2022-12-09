Brazen Crooks Beat Deliveryman 2 Blocks Away from Police Station

Police are searching for these men in connection with an attack on a deliveryman. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

December 9, 2022

BRONX - A pair of brazen robbers beat and robbed a Chinese food takeout deliveryman two blocks away from a police station.

At around 3 pm on December 6, an unidentified individual placed an order at a local Chinese food take out restaurant in Mount Eden. When the deliveryman went to the location, 105 East Clarke Place, he was met at the apartment building by a man he thought was the customer.

The 50-year-old deliveryman was holding the food looking to be paid when the man struck him in the head. The deliveryman fell to the ground. As he was trying to get back up another man walked over to him and he began punching and kicking him. The original attacker joined in as both men beat the helpless worker.

The attackers then rifled through the victim’s pockets and removed $300 cash. They then ran off.

The deliveryman was taken to a local hospital and treated for multiple lacerations to the face, bleeding and bruising to his head, eyes, neck and an injury to his shoulder.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects. At the time both men wore face masks and covered their heads with hoodies.

The smaller attacker wore a black jacket, blue jeans, glasses and wore blue surgical gloves. The taller suspect wore glasses, a tan jacket and bright red pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.