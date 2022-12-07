New York City, NY

Bat Attack Suspect Arrested

‘Batman’ Who Beat Homeless Man Charged

Police have made an arrest in the vicious baseball bat attack in NYC.Photo byNYPD

By Dan Gesslein

December 7, 2022

MANHATTAN - Police have made an arrest in the NYC bat attack in which the attacker snuck up behind his target and struck him upside the back of the head with a baseball bat he had hidden in his pants.

Police arrested 26-year-old Karim Azizi of West 149th Street. He was charged with assault, attempted assault and criminal posession of a weapon in the vicious attack which took place in front of a slew of police cameras.

At around 8 am on November 29, a 47-year-old homeless man was walking down Amsterdam Avenue when a man dressed in black walked up behind him, pulled a baseball bat out of his pants, and whacked him in the back of the head.

The victim fell to the ground grabbing his head and rolling onto his back. The attacker is then seen hovering over him as he lay sprawled across the sidewalk. The attacker was seen yelling at the helpless man. He then casually walked away.

Investigators said the victim and his attacker had been in a verbal dispute prior to the attack.

EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital where he was treated for a gash to the back of his head. He was listed in stable condition.

The brutality of the attack has shocked New Yorkers. The brazenness was even more shocking. The attack took place in front of 1770 Amsterdam Avenue. The victim was struck with the bat and lay on the sidewalk underneath a clearly visible NYPD surveillance camera and an NYPD speed camera.

