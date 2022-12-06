Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at Large

A surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in connection with firing a weapon multiple times, striking a 27-year-old victim two times in the l Photo by NYPD

By David Greene

Bronx Voice

December 6, 2022

BRONX - At least two men are dead and a third was injured in unrelated shootings across the borough on Thanksgiving. Police are still searching for suspects in the three shootings.

According to police, the day began with a verbal dispute that led to gunfire, reported at 1:23 a.m. outside of 1011 Carroll Place, where a 27-year-old male was shot at "multiple times" and struck two times in the left leg.

Officers from the 44th Precinct reported that the suspect fled eastbound on East 164 Street towards Sheridan Avenue. The victim was transported to Lincoln Hospital and was reported in stable condition. Police were continuing to search for the suspect, described as a light-skinned male. Police would later release a surveillance photo of the suspect.

At 10:30 a.m., officers from the 42nd Precinct were called to 1710 Hoe Avenue and discovered an "unconscious and unresponsive" male in his 30's, who was shot once in the chest. The man was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where he died a short time later.

The victim was identified by police the following day as Michael Roberts, 33, of Hoe Avenue.

Despite two independent claims from news gathering organizations that a suspect was taken into custody; police have not yet charged anyone in Roberts' death.

At 8:41 p.m. officers from the 47th Precinct were called to Bronxwood Avenue and East 233 Street for a report of gunfire. Officers discovered a 23-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of family members. Police have made no arrests in the case.

The deadly fire broke out at just after 6 a.m. on the second floor of a 5-story building at 1730 Harrison Avenue in the Mt. Hope section of the borough. According to published reports, Perfecto Aramboles, 60, and his daughter Odalys, 22, succumbed to their injuries. Several other injuries were also reported. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information on any of the shooting incidents is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1 (800) 577-TIPS, all calls remain confidential.