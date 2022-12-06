Pair Wanted for Beating, Shooting Straphanger with Gel Gun in Queens

Police are searching for these men in connection with a beating and attempted shooting of a gel gun on the F Train. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Queens Voice

December 6, 2022

QUEENS - Police released new photos of a pair of suspects who are wanted for beating, shooting a straphanger with a gel gun on a Queens subway platform.

At around 4:30 pm on November 6, a 34-year-old man was riding a southbound Number 7 train when he was approached by two men. Cops say the pair first harassed the straphanger and then things got violent.

The men began punching the victim and even firing a shot at him from a gel gun. The attackers tried to rip the victim’s gold chain off his neck. Before they broke the chain, the victim broke free and ran to another subway car towards the front of the train.

The straphanger got off the train at the 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue Station. But his attackers followed. They caught up with their victim and smacked him across the face. They then removed his eyeglasses and boarded a Queens bound F train.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

The attackers are described as being in their late teens and early 20s. Both men were wearing black jackets with black hoodies underneath. One wore a black face mask. The younger looking suspect has curly hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.