Pet Carrying Muggers Rob Man in Chelsea

Police are searching for a pair of robbers who were seen holding pet carriers. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Manhattan Voice

December 3, 2022

MANHATTAN - Police are searching for a pair of muggers who were carrying boxes of live animals when they robbed a man in Chelsea.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the two suspects who were going through a subway turnstile following the robbery. Both suspects each held a cardboard PetSmart animal carrier.

At around 1 am on November 8, a 19-year-old man was walking in front of 275 7th Avenue in Chelsea when two men ran up to him and simulated having guns. They pushed the victim up against the wall while they rifled through his pockets.

The muggers removed the victim’s Apple iPhone 11, Apple Air Pods, and a wallet containing credit cards. Cops all the items taken are valued at approximately $1,050.

The muggers ran east on West 26th Street.

Cops say both muggers have a medium complexion and are between the ages of 18 and 25.

The first suspect was last seen wearing all black clothes, a black facemask under his chin and gray sneakers. He carried a white PetSmart box.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie sweater, gray sweatpants, white sneakers, eyeglasses and carrying a black/gray book bag and a white PetSmart box.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.