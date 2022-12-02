Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?

BREAKING - 2 Cites, 1 Gunman?



Police are searching for this man for a shooting of a traffic agent in Philadelphia. Cops believe the same man shot a gas station attendant Photo by NYPD

$20,000 REWARD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

December 2, 2022

BRONX - The gunman who shot a Bronx gas station attendant may have also shot a Philadelphia traffic agent in the head, police said.

Breaking tonight, the NYPD issued a new alert and photos of the gunman wanted for shooting up a Pelham Parkway Sunoco station, striking the attendant in the head. Investigators in Philly believe the Bronx gunman may be the same man who shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority Enforcement Officer in the back of the head.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman who shot the Philadelphia traffic agent.

Investigators in the Big Apple and Philly started looking into the Bronx gas station shooter for the Philadelphia shooting when they noticed “similarities of the physical characteristics and clothing of the individual being sought, as well as the circumstances surrounding both shootings.”

Looking at the surveillance photos from Philly and the Bronx, the suspects appeared to be wearing very similar hoodies and masks and had similar body frames.

At around 4 pm on November 25, Philadelphia Parking Authority Enforcement Officer Timothy McKenzie, 37, was assigned to the Frankford neighborhood in Philadelphia. In front of 4536 Frankford Avenue, a man in a blue hoodie and face mask walked up behind him, drew a silver revolver and opened fire. McKenzie was struck one time in the back of the head.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

The Bronx shooting took place at around 7 pm on November 22. A 59-year-old worker was inside the Sunoco station at 2290 Boston Road when a man dressed in black walked up to the locked door of the service station. Cops say the worker opened the door to assist the man in black.

An arguement ensued and words were exchanged. The suspect is seen pointing angrily at something away from the door.

The man then opened the door, pulled out a gun and fired off two rounds into the store. The employee was struck once in the head.

The gunman fled on foot.

EMS transported the worker to Jacobi Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.