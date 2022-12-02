Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx Man

Police released surveillance photo of a gunman opening fire on a crowded street in the Bronx. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

December 2, 2022

BRONX - Police arrested a second teenager in connection with the bizarre fatal shooting of a man in the Bronx that was caught on tape. The victim was shot and then run over by his attackers as they drove away from the shooting.

The video released by police clearly shows the gunman running down a crowded sidewalk firing all the way. Cops were able to use the video to make an arrest. Prior to the fatal shooting, one of the suspects was talking to a friend on the street without wearing a mask or hoodie.

On December 1, cops arrested a 17-year-old male and charged him with murder, assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The suspect’s name has not been released due to his age. Previously police arrested Jovant Erazo, 19, and charged him with murder, vehicular manslaughter and three counts of assault.

According to police, 33-year-old Cortez Hinton was shot repeatedly and then run over by the gunman’s fleeing car at around 8 am on October 15.

Hinton suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and groin. He then suffered trauma to the head and body when he was struck by the gunman’s car.

EMS rushed Hinton to Lincoln Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police released dramatic surveillance video of the shooting.

The suspect is seen on tape talking to a man inside a red mini van. Then the video shows the suspect running down the street firing a handgun at a man on camera.