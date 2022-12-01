Robber Punches Cell Phone Worker in Face

BronxVoice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8OFv_0jU4adYq00
Police are searching for this man in connection with an assault on a cell store employee during a robbery.Photo byNYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

December 1, 2022

BRONX - A female cell phone store worker was smashed in the face by a robber who posed as a customer in the Bronx. Cops say the suspect is known to employees at the store.

At around 4 pm on November 13, a customer known to employees as “Danny” walked into a Metro T Mobile store on West Tremont in Mount Hope. He approached the 28-year-old female employee working behind the counter. He said he needed help and asked her to call the company’s customer service line.

When the worker turned her back to call the company, the man walked behind the counter and attempted to take money out of the cash register. Seeing the attempted robbery, the worker tried to stop the thief. He turned and punched the woman in the face three times.

The attacker then grabbed $600 out of the till and fled north on Davidson Avenue heading towards Burnside Avenue.

The victim suffered pain and swelling to her face but she refused medical treatment at the scene.

Cops say the robber is known as Danny. He is between the ages of 25 and 35 with a medium complexion. He is 5 foot 10 and 220 pounds with a large build and full beard. He was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, a multicolored winter hat, black jeans and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# safety# crime# assault# cell phone store# tmobile

Comments / 4

Published by

Bronx Voice is the true voice of Bronx News. Online and in print Bronx Voice covers news and events taking place throughout the borough. Breaking News, crime, politics and health.the bronx news

Bronx, NY
2208 followers

More from BronxVoice

Driver says Vandal took Photos after Smashing Car Windows

BRONX - An angry Fordham Manor driver wants to know who smashed every window in his car, before claiming the vandal came back to take several photos of his handiwork. A new resident of Loring Place North, "Barlos," who declined to provide his last name, was found by his car with all six windows smashed, busy taping his windshield where someone used a bat or a hammer to land at least six good wacks to the glass as it was parked on Loring Place North, between West 183 Street and West Fordham Road on December 2.

Read full story

Gunmen Stick Up Smoke Shop

QUEENS - A pair of masked gunmen robbed a Flushing smoke shop and ran off with 10 grand during an early morning stickup. Posing as shoppers the two masked men entered the Continental Smoke Shop located at 107-36 71 Avenue at around 2 am on December 3. While perusing the bongs behind the glass display, one of the men pulled out a black handgun and threatened the clerk behind the counter. He demanded the cashier hand over the contents in the register.

Read full story

NYC Man Beaten with Bat Caught on Video

MANHATTAN - A brazen, bat wielding brute bashed a homeless man’s head in with a baseball bat in full view of NYPD cameras. Police released the dramatic video of the attack. At around 8 am on November 29, a 47-year-old homeless man was walking down Amsterdam Avenue when a man dressed in black walked up behind him, pulled a baseball bat out of his pants, and whacked him in the back of the head.

Read full story
7 comments

Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in Bronx

BRONX - The NYPD released photos of two men they say ambushed and fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. The new video shows the suspects dressed in black walking to the place they would hide to ambush the victim and his brother. The photos of the suspects shows two men dressed in black hoodies. One wore a face mask and hood. The other wore a black balaclava. Neither suspects’ face could be seen clearly in the phots.

Read full story
9 comments

Pet Carrying Muggers Rob Man in Chelsea

MANHATTAN - Police are searching for a pair of muggers who were carrying boxes of live animals when they robbed a man in Chelsea. The NYPD released surveillance video of the two suspects who were going through a subway turnstile following the robbery. Both suspects each held a cardboard PetSmart animal carrier.

Read full story
11 comments

Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?

BREAKING - 2 Cites, 1 Gunman?. Police are searching for this man for a shooting of a traffic agent in Philadelphia. Cops believe the same man shot a gas station attendantPhoto byNYPD.

Read full story
1 comments

Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx Man

BRONX - Police arrested a second teenager in connection with the bizarre fatal shooting of a man in the Bronx that was caught on tape. The victim was shot and then run over by his attackers as they drove away from the shooting.

Read full story
16 comments

Knock Out Game in the Subway?

MANHATTAN - Another straphanger was attacked in the subway during an early morning ride on the West Side. The victim was sucker punched and knocked to the ground while his attacker rifled through his pockets.

Read full story
82 comments

‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts Point

BRONX - Police have identified the body dumped on a street in Hunts Point as that of an actor who starred in the Oscar winning movie “Green Book” which was based on his father’s story.

Read full story

High-End Chain Snatchers Wanted in Queens

QUEENS - Police released new photos of a car used in a series of high-end chain snatching in Jamaica, Queens. The NYPD released new photos of a gray Honda Civic used in at least two robberies. One of the victims gave a partial plate of 5426.

Read full story
1 comments

Pizza Shop Stop Led to Kid Carjacking

BRONX - Police are looking for a car thief after he stole an SUV with a 2-year-old girl inside. The child was recovered unharmed a few miles away from the site of the carjacking.

Read full story
1 comments

Pot Smokers Beat Super with Chair When He Asks Them to Snuff Out Weed

MANHATTAN - A building super was beaten with a chair when he asked a trio of pot smokers to stop smoking weed in the vestibule of the building he manages outside Stuyvesant Town across the street from a school. The elderly building manager suffered serious injuries.

Read full story
25 comments

Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ Woman

BRONX - Police have identified the driver who died in the fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway which was dramatically captured by Citizens App. After rear ending a tractor trailer, the driver waited in her SUV. Then a second big rig slammed into her car, causing the fatal fireball, while she waited in her car following what could have been a minor accident.

Read full story
15 comments

When to Use Antibiotics

HEALTH - Doctors have been busy with RSV, a common virus that hits young children and people over 65 especially hard. Flu cases have been climbing earlier than usual, and COVID-19 infections continue to spread in our community. All of the above can create sneezing, congestion, sore throat and fever – so a lab test is the best way to determine the cause.

Read full story

Stabbed at Herald Square

MANHATTAN - A straphanger was repeatedly stabbed at the Herald Square subway station during a robbery. Police released the dramatic video which captured the attack. At around 10 pm on November 22, a 34-year-old man was riding the southbound F train approaching the Herald Square station at 34th Street. An unknown man approached him and asked for a cigarette. As the straphanger handed over a cigarette, the other man tried to remove cash from him.

Read full story
4 comments

‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in Bronx

BRONX - Mom was the monster who stabbed her young children to death and hid their bodies in the bathtub, cops say. Police have charged the mother of the Bronx sons stabbed to death with multiple counts of murder.

Read full story
59 comments

Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in Bronx

BRONX - A man living in a Randalls Island homeless shelter, who has previous arrests for sexual assaults, has been charged with raping two women in the same motel moths apart. Police arrested 28-year-old Dashawn Williams and charged him with 2 counts of rape and 2 counts of menacing for two separate attacks at the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.

Read full story
8 comments

House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in Bronx

BRONX - Residents in a Bronx community are mourning after a mother was in custody in the fatal stabbing of her two young boys at a homeless shelter. Shock permeated the Mount Hope neighborhood where a mother was in custody after the fatal stabbing of her two children Deshawn Fleming, age 3 and 11-month-old Octavius Canada. Hours after the murder a makeshift memorial was created by residents outside the building on Echo Place.

Read full story
13 comments

Gas Station Worker Shot in Head

BRONX - A gas station worker remains in critical condition after being shot in the head by a man he was arguing with in the Bronx. The victim clings to life at Jacobi Hospital, cops say.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy