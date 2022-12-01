Robber Punches Cell Phone Worker in Face

Police are searching for this man in connection with an assault on a cell store employee during a robbery. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

December 1, 2022

BRONX - A female cell phone store worker was smashed in the face by a robber who posed as a customer in the Bronx. Cops say the suspect is known to employees at the store.

At around 4 pm on November 13, a customer known to employees as “Danny” walked into a Metro T Mobile store on West Tremont in Mount Hope. He approached the 28-year-old female employee working behind the counter. He said he needed help and asked her to call the company’s customer service line.

When the worker turned her back to call the company, the man walked behind the counter and attempted to take money out of the cash register. Seeing the attempted robbery, the worker tried to stop the thief. He turned and punched the woman in the face three times.

The attacker then grabbed $600 out of the till and fled north on Davidson Avenue heading towards Burnside Avenue.

The victim suffered pain and swelling to her face but she refused medical treatment at the scene.

Cops say the robber is known as Danny. He is between the ages of 25 and 35 with a medium complexion. He is 5 foot 10 and 220 pounds with a large build and full beard. He was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, a multicolored winter hat, black jeans and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.