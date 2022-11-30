Pot Smokers Beat Super with Chair When He Asks Them to Snuff Out Weed

Police are searching for a trio of pot smokers who attacked a building manager with a chair. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Manhattan Voice

November 30, 2022

MANHATTAN - A building super was beaten with a chair when he asked a trio of pot smokers to stop smoking weed in the vestibule of the building he manages outside Stuyvesant Town across the street from a school. The elderly building manager suffered serious injuries.

Police have released surveillance video of one of the suspects fleeing the scene of the attack.

At around 6:20 pm on November 15, three people were smoking marijuana in the vestibule of a building at 338 15th Street. When the 61-year-old building manager tried to remove them, they pounced.

One of the weed heads picked up a chair and struck the super in the head.

The group then ran away from the building. But not before one of them was caught on a nearby surveillance camera as she walked past a local fruit stand and several stores.

The suspect was last seen wearing a canary yellow hoodie underneath a beige coat.

The victim was seriously injured and was rushed by EMS to Beth Israel Hospital which is around the corner from the assault site. The super is listed in stable condition.

The assault took place across the street from High School for Health Professions and Human Services near Study Town.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.