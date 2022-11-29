Bronx, NY

Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ Woman

BronxVoice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sS5C_0jRh8Wqt00
A fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway took the life of a New Jersey woman.Photo byCitizens App

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 29, 2022

BRONX - Police have identified the driver who died in the fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway which was dramatically captured by Citizens App. After rear ending a tractor trailer, the driver waited in her SUV. Then a second big rig slammed into her car, causing the fatal fireball, while she waited in her car following what could have been a minor accident.

Police have identified the driver who perished in the accident as 49-year-old Shelly Vilsaint of Bayonne, New Jersey.

At around midnight today, police responded to a report of an accident on the westbound side of the Cross Bronx Expressway at University Avenue. Officers arrived to find three vehicles, two tractor trailers and a Land Rover SUV, engulfed in flames in the center lane of the expressway.

Vilsaint, who drove the 2019 Land Rover, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad, determined that the Land Rover slammed into the back of a 2013 tractor trailer. Both Vilsaint and the driver of the tractor trailer stayed in the center lane following the accident.

Then another tractor trailer slammed into the back of the SUV causing the Land Rover the be pushed into the back of the first tractor trailer and overturn the SUV in the process. The impact caused a fire that soon engulfed all three vehicles.

The two tractor trailer drivers were not injured and remained at the scene. No arrests have been made and the case is still being investigated.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# safety# crash# cross bronx# car fire# fdny

Comments / 15

Published by

Bronx Voice is the true voice of Bronx News. Online and in print Bronx Voice covers news and events taking place throughout the borough. Breaking News, crime, politics and health.the bronx news

Bronx, NY
2104 followers

More from BronxVoice

Manhattan, NY

Pet Carrying Muggers Rob Man in Chelsea

MANHATTAN - Police are searching for a pair of muggers who were carrying boxes of live animals when they robbed a man in Chelsea. The NYPD released surveillance video of the two suspects who were going through a subway turnstile following the robbery. Both suspects each held a cardboard PetSmart animal carrier.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?

BREAKING - 2 Cites, 1 Gunman?. Police are searching for this man for a shooting of a traffic agent in Philadelphia. Cops believe the same man shot a gas station attendantPhoto byNYPD.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx Man

BRONX - Police arrested a second teenager in connection with the bizarre fatal shooting of a man in the Bronx that was caught on tape. The victim was shot and then run over by his attackers as they drove away from the shooting.

Read full story
12 comments
Manhattan, NY

Knock Out Game in the Subway?

MANHATTAN - Another straphanger was attacked in the subway during an early morning ride on the West Side. The victim was sucker punched and knocked to the ground while his attacker rifled through his pockets.

Read full story
80 comments
Bronx, NY

Robber Punches Cell Phone Worker in Face

BRONX - A female cell phone store worker was smashed in the face by a robber who posed as a customer in the Bronx. Cops say the suspect is known to employees at the store. At around 4 pm on November 13, a customer known to employees as “Danny” walked into a Metro T Mobile store on West Tremont in Mount Hope. He approached the 28-year-old female employee working behind the counter. He said he needed help and asked her to call the company’s customer service line.

Read full story
4 comments
Bronx, NY

‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts Point

BRONX - Police have identified the body dumped on a street in Hunts Point as that of an actor who starred in the Oscar winning movie “Green Book” which was based on his father’s story.

Read full story
Queens, NY

High-End Chain Snatchers Wanted in Queens

QUEENS - Police released new photos of a car used in a series of high-end chain snatching in Jamaica, Queens. The NYPD released new photos of a gray Honda Civic used in at least two robberies. One of the victims gave a partial plate of 5426.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

Pizza Shop Stop Led to Kid Carjacking

BRONX - Police are looking for a car thief after he stole an SUV with a 2-year-old girl inside. The child was recovered unharmed a few miles away from the site of the carjacking.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan, NY

Pot Smokers Beat Super with Chair When He Asks Them to Snuff Out Weed

MANHATTAN - A building super was beaten with a chair when he asked a trio of pot smokers to stop smoking weed in the vestibule of the building he manages outside Stuyvesant Town across the street from a school. The elderly building manager suffered serious injuries.

Read full story
25 comments

When to Use Antibiotics

HEALTH - Doctors have been busy with RSV, a common virus that hits young children and people over 65 especially hard. Flu cases have been climbing earlier than usual, and COVID-19 infections continue to spread in our community. All of the above can create sneezing, congestion, sore throat and fever – so a lab test is the best way to determine the cause.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Stabbed at Herald Square

MANHATTAN - A straphanger was repeatedly stabbed at the Herald Square subway station during a robbery. Police released the dramatic video which captured the attack. At around 10 pm on November 22, a 34-year-old man was riding the southbound F train approaching the Herald Square station at 34th Street. An unknown man approached him and asked for a cigarette. As the straphanger handed over a cigarette, the other man tried to remove cash from him.

Read full story
4 comments
Bronx, NY

‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in Bronx

BRONX - Mom was the monster who stabbed her young children to death and hid their bodies in the bathtub, cops say. Police have charged the mother of the Bronx sons stabbed to death with multiple counts of murder.

Read full story
44 comments
Bronx, NY

Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in Bronx

BRONX - A man living in a Randalls Island homeless shelter, who has previous arrests for sexual assaults, has been charged with raping two women in the same motel moths apart. Police arrested 28-year-old Dashawn Williams and charged him with 2 counts of rape and 2 counts of menacing for two separate attacks at the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.

Read full story
8 comments
Bronx, NY

House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in Bronx

BRONX - Residents in a Bronx community are mourning after a mother was in custody in the fatal stabbing of her two young boys at a homeless shelter. Shock permeated the Mount Hope neighborhood where a mother was in custody after the fatal stabbing of her two children Deshawn Fleming, age 3 and 11-month-old Octavius Canada. Hours after the murder a makeshift memorial was created by residents outside the building on Echo Place.

Read full story
13 comments
Bronx, NY

Gas Station Worker Shot in Head

BRONX - A gas station worker remains in critical condition after being shot in the head by a man he was arguing with in the Bronx. The victim clings to life at Jacobi Hospital, cops say.

Read full story
17 comments
Manhattan, NY

Subway Sicko Tried to Kidnap 10 Year Old

MANHATTAN - Cops are looking for a creep who tried to abduct a 10-year-old boy from his siblings riding the subway on their way to school. The man is suspected of stalking the family from the 149th Street station to 34th Street.

Read full story
2 comments
Bronx, NY

Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops Say

BRONX - Police have deemed the death of a married couple who fell in front of a Pelham Parkway building a murder- suicide. Investigators said 28-year-old Ornela Shehi suffered blunt force trauma to the head. Both Shehi and her husband, 35-year-old Florind Belliu, were found dead behind their apartment building.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan, NY

Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage Incident

MANHATTAN - A group of illegal dirt bike and ATV riders beat a man to death in a road rage incident in Harlem. Police have released the name of the victim after he succumbed to his injuries two weeks after the attack.

Read full story
160 comments
Manhattan, NY

Mugged by CD Sellers Near Bryant Park

MANHATTAN - A trio of CD sellers drive a hard bargain. According to police when a man wanted to buy a CD for $10, they forced to pay up $220. The NYPD released surveillance photos of the three suspects. One photo is of the three men on the street. Another was taken inside a local grocery store.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy