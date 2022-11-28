‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in Bronx

Dimone Fleming has been charged with multiple counts of murder in the deaths of her sons. Photo by Facebook

May Have Thought Children were Possessed - Cops Say

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 28, 2022

BRONX - Mom was the monster who stabbed her young children to death and hid their bodies in the bathtub, cops say. Police have charged the mother of the Bronx sons stabbed to death with multiple counts of murder.

Dimone Fleming, 22, was charged with multiple counts of murder in the deaths of her 3-year-old son Deshawn Fleming and 11-month old Octavius Fleming-Canada. Fleming has been charged with murder: multiple victims (2 counts); murder: intention (2counts); murder: depraved indifference, to person less than 11 years old (2 counts).

The NYPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Police are looking into the possibility that Fleming thought the children were possessed. Published reports quote family members who claim her children had the “devil” inside them.

Police had originally taken Fleming to St. Barnabas Hospital for psychiatric evaluation after she was caught setting fires in her apartment. The children’s bodies had not been found at the time and neighbors had told cops that the children were with their father.

Cops were originally called to 246 Echo Place at around 7:21 pm on Saturday of a report of a carbon monoxide alarm going off in a third flood apartment. Police arrived to find Fleming naked and lighting objects on fire in the apartment.

Cops say the woman was “acting erratic” so they took her to St. Barnabas Hospital for a psychological evaluation. Officers found a bathtub covered in clothes with the water running. The cop turned off the water and did not detect any sign of trouble.

A friend told officers that the children’s father had the kids so they left the scene.

Thirty minutes later a neighbor made the gruesome discovery. The children were found underneath a pile of clothes and water in the bathtub.

The children each suffered multiple stab wounds about the neck and torso.

During a press conference, officials say they spoke to the children’s father. After getting into a fight with Fleming, he left the apartment and stayed in his car. He never had the boys.