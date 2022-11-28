Bronx, NY

Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in Bronx

Prior Arrests for Raping 15-Year-Old Girl

Police say they made an arrest in two rapes in the same Bronx motel two months apart.

By Dan Gesslein

November 28, 2022

BRONX - A man living in a Randalls Island homeless shelter, who has previous arrests for sexual assaults, has been charged with raping two women in the same motel moths apart.

Police arrested 28-year-old Dashawn Williams and charged him with 2 counts of rape and 2 counts of menacing for two separate attacks at the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.

Williams’ last known address is a homeless shelter on Randalls Island.

Williams is well-known to the criminal justice system with numerous arrests.

In 2015, he was charged with raping a 15-year-old girl. He served almost three years in an upstate prison for attempted rape in 2017.

Investigators believe Williams is the man in the surveillance videos inside the 7 Days Hotel who was wanted in two separate rapes.

The attacker first struck at around 7:30 am on September 17. Cops say the suspect responded to an online post and went to the motel at 2338 Bruckner Blvd.

Brandishing a “sharp cutting instrument” the attacker robbed and then raped the 25-year-old woman.

He fled the hotel with an unknown amount of cash.

The victim refused medical treatment.

Cops say the rapist struck again in the same manner at around 6 am on November 8. Again he met his victim by responding to a post online. Again he met his victim at the 7 Days Hotel and used a sharp instrument to rob and rape this 26-year-old victim.

The motel is on the service road outside the Zerega Industrial Park. It is a short distance from Home Depot and across the way from the old Whitestone Movie Theater which reportedly is going to be turned into an Amazon fulfillment center.

