Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in Bronx

Prior Arrests for Raping 15-Year-Old Girl

Police say they made an arrest in two rapes in the same Bronx motel two months apart. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 28, 2022

BRONX - A man living in a Randalls Island homeless shelter, who has previous arrests for sexual assaults, has been charged with raping two women in the same motel moths apart.

Police arrested 28-year-old Dashawn Williams and charged him with 2 counts of rape and 2 counts of menacing for two separate attacks at the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.

Williams’ last known address is a homeless shelter on Randalls Island.

Williams is well-known to the criminal justice system with numerous arrests.

In 2015, he was charged with raping a 15-year-old girl. He served almost three years in an upstate prison for attempted rape in 2017.

Investigators believe Williams is the man in the surveillance videos inside the 7 Days Hotel who was wanted in two separate rapes.

The attacker first struck at around 7:30 am on September 17. Cops say the suspect responded to an online post and went to the motel at 2338 Bruckner Blvd.

Brandishing a “sharp cutting instrument” the attacker robbed and then raped the 25-year-old woman.

He fled the hotel with an unknown amount of cash.

The victim refused medical treatment.

Cops say the rapist struck again in the same manner at around 6 am on November 8. Again he met his victim by responding to a post online. Again he met his victim at the 7 Days Hotel and used a sharp instrument to rob and rape this 26-year-old victim.

The motel is on the service road outside the Zerega Industrial Park. It is a short distance from Home Depot and across the way from the old Whitestone Movie Theater which reportedly is going to be turned into an Amazon fulfillment center.