House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in Bronx

Residents created a makeshift memorial to honor the young boys who were stabbed to death in their apartment. Photo by David Greene

Mom in Custody

Community Shocked

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 27, 2022

BRONX - Residents in a Bronx community are mourning after a mother was in custody in the fatal stabbing of her two young boys at a homeless shelter.

Shock permeated the Mount Hope neighborhood where a mother was in custody after the fatal stabbing of her two children Deshawn Fleming, age 3 and 11-month-old Octavius Canada. Hours after the murder a makeshift memorial was created by residents outside the building on Echo Place.

Residents in the area remain shocked and angry over the

tragedy.

“When is it that bad that you kill two kids? I don't understand that. It never gets that bad. It never gets that bad,” one resident told the Bronx Voice. "I've got one daughter... It's outrageous, not even heard of. I mean, not in my family, not in my book. God will never give you anything you can't handle.”

Cops were originally called to 246 Echo Place at around 7:21 pm on Saturday of a report of a carbon monoxide alarm going off in a third flood apartment. Police arrived to find 22-year-old Dimone Fleming naked and lighting objects on fire in the apartment.

Cops say the woman was “acting erratic” so they took her to St. Barnabas Hospital for a psychological evaluation. Officers found a bathtub covered in clothes with the water running. The cop turned off the water and did not detect any sign of trouble.

A friend told officers that the children’s father had the kids so they left the scene.

Thirty minutes later a neighbor made the gruesome discovery. The children were found underneath a pile of clothes and water in the bathtub.

The children each suffered multiple stab wounds about the neck and torso.

During a press conference, officials say they spoke to the children’s father. After getting into a fight with Fleming, he left the apartment and stayed in his car. He never had the boys.

Police say the case is still under investigation and the mother has not been charged with any crime at this time.