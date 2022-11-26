Bronx, NY

Gas Station Worker Shot in Head

Police are searching for this man in connection with the shooting of a gas station employee in the Bronx.Photo byNYPD

By Dan Gesslein

November 25, 2022

BRONX - A gas station worker remains in critical condition after being shot in the head by a man he was arguing with in the Bronx. The victim clings to life at Jacobi Hospital, cops say.

The NYPD released surveillance video of a masked man wanted for the deadly shooting of an employee at a Pelham Parkway Sunoco gas station. One of the photos shows the man pointing his gun through the door of the station.

At around 7 pm on November 22, a 59-year-old worker was inside the Sunoco station at 2290 Boston Road when a man dressed in black walked up to the locked door of the service station. Cops say the worker opened the door to assist the man in black.

An arguement ensued and words were exchanged. The suspect is seen pointing angrily at something away from the door.

The man then opened the door, pulled out a gun and fired off two rounds into the store. The employee was struck once in the head.

The gunman fled on foot.

EMS transported the worker to Jacobi Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the shooter is a male who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

