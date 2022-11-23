Subway Sicko Tried to Kidnap 10 Year Old

Police are searching for this man in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a child on a subway train. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Manhattan Voice

November 23, 2022

MANHATTAN - Cops are looking for a creep who tried to abduct a 10-year-old boy from his siblings riding the subway on their way to school. The man is suspected of stalking the family from the 149th Street station to 34th Street.

The NYPD is asking the public to view these photos of the suspect and call in tips to try to catch him.

At around 8:15 am on November 23, the siblings, a 16-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy, were traveling on the southbound Number 2 train on their way to school when they were followed by a man who got on at the 149th Street Station.

When the train approached the 34th Street Station, the man tugged on the 10-year-old’s pants and grabbed his legs trying to take him off the seat. He allegedly told the child “Get off. This is our stop.”

The child’s siblings jumped in and fought the would-be kidnapper off. He fled when the train doors oped at the 34th Street Station. He was last seen entering Penn Station.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect taken as he entered the turnstile area through a gate because he rolled his luggage along. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with a red brim, a blue puffy jacket and grey sweater underneath with a blue shirt. He was seen rolling a red and black bag with a grey handle.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.