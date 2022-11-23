Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage Incident

Police said a group of illegal ATV (like the one pictured here) and dirt bike riders beat a driver to daeth in a road rage incident. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Manhattan Voice

November 23, 2022

MANHATTAN - A group of illegal dirt bike and ATV riders beat a man to death in a road rage incident in Harlem. Police have released the name of the victim after he succumbed to his injuries two weeks after the attack.

At around 10 pm on November 2, 45-year-old Arthur Cooke was driving his vehicle east on E. 125th Street when his car became surrounded by 30 illegal ATVs and dirt bikes. One of the riders struck Cooke’s passenger side mirror causing him to pull over.

When Cooke went outside the vehicle to check on the damage, a group of the riders surrounded him and pounced. The group beat on Cooke as one of the members held a gun on him. As Cooke lay bleeding in the street the attackers hopped back on their bikes and drove off.

After the attack, cops say “an apparent uninvolved third party, adult male” drove Cooke’s car from the scene.

Cooke was taken to Harlem Hospital where he hung on until succumbing to his injuries 14 days later.

Cooke lived in the community on Saint Nicholas Avenue a few blocks away from where he was attacked.

Police have classified the case as a homicide and the ATV and dirt bike riders who attacked him are being sought for murder.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.