Mugged by CD Sellers Near Bryant Park

Police are looking for three men in connection with a mugging near Bryant Park in broad daylight. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Manhattan Voice

November 22, 2022

MANHATTAN - A trio of CD sellers drive a hard bargain. According to police when a man wanted to buy a CD for $10, they forced to pay up $220.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the three suspects. One photo is of the three men on the street. Another was taken inside a local grocery store.

At around noon on November 17, a 22-year-old was walking near Bryant Park when he was approached by three men selling CDs. He agreed to buy one of the CDs for $10.

Apparently the sellers were insulted by the offer. Instead they strong armed the man and walked him over to a nearby ATM. Cops say they forced the victim to remove $220 in cash from the machine.

The robbers fled on foot with the cash.

The victim suffered no injuries.

Cops described the suspects as three male ages 25 to 35 with medium builds.

One of the suspects has a distinctive look. He wore a canary yellow bomber jacket with a yellow hoodie underneath. The hood of the sweatshirt has a drawing of a cat or tiger on one side and a drawing of a bird on the opposite side of the head.

The other suspect wore glasses and sported a scraggly beard.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.