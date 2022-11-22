Grand Central Muggers Sought by Cops

Police are looking for five men in connection with two robberies outside Grand Central Terminal on separate occasions. Photo by NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Manhattan Voice

November 22, 2022

MANHATTAN - A group of four or five men beat and robbed people outside Grand Central Terminal on at least two occasions, cops say.

The NYPD released photos from surveillance video taken from inside a subway station. The first batch shows the crew with face masks and their hoodies covering their faces. However, they were not so careful in the other photo which showed several members without the face masks clearly showing their faces.

The first attack happened at around 2 am on November 8. Cops say a 28-year-old was walking toward the Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42 Street entrance to Grand Central Terminal. A group of four men ran up behind him and attacked.

They repeatedly punched and kicked the victim as they tried to remove his backpack. They were not able to remove the backpack and fled on foot towards 5th Avenue.

The victim sustained cuts to his face. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

The crew struck again at the same location three days later. At around 4:30 am on November 11, the group pounced on a 28-year-old man standing on the corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42 Street. The group of five surrounded the man and demanded money. They removed the victim’s iPhone 13 from his pants pocket and then punched him in the face.

Cops say the attackers fled on foot eastbound toward Lexington Avenue.

The victim suffered a minor injury to the face but refused medical attention at the scene.

Cops are looking for four to five males who are in their late teens to early 20s. They have thin builds and were last seen wearing hooded jackets and face masks.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.