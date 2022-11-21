Hate Crime Attack on Subway

Police are searching for these three for a possible hate crime attack on the subway. Photo by NYPD

Screamed ‘Asian Pig’ as They Beat Couple

By Dan Gesslein

Manhattan Voice

November 21, 2022

MANHATTAN - A trio of attackers screamed “Asian Pig” as they beat and stomped on a couple on the Times Square subway shuttle. Cops say the attackers demanded the victims’ seats on the train before spewing hate and beating the subway riders.

The NYPD released photos of the man and two women suspected of attacking a defenseless couple on the shuttle train simply because they wanted their seats. One of the photos shows one of the suspected attackers laughing.

At around 8 pm on Saturday, November 19, a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both of Asian decent, were sitting in the subway shuttle from Grand Central to Times Square, when the trio approached them. The group demanded that the couple give up their seats to them. When they refused, the attackers began punching and kicking the male straphanger and allegedly screaming out “Asian Pig.”

When the shuttle arrived at Times Square the attackers ran out of the train and out of the train station to the street above. They may have fled but not before riders on the train snapped photos of suspected attackers.

The victim suffered a cut to the head but refused medical attention at the scene.

No official word yet if the case is being investigated by the hate crimes task force.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.