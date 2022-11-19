Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, Crashes

Baby-Faced Crooks Wore Designer Threads to Stickup

Police are searching for these two people in connection with a robbery of a livery cab in the Bronx. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 18, 2022

BRONX - A livery driver was attacked and robbed at gunpoint by a pair of baby-faced crooks decked out in designer clothes from head to toe.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspects in the armed robbery. Despite one wearing a balaclava and the other wearing a face mask, the suspects appeared to be young.

At around 9 pm on November 6, a livery driver picked up two passengers in front of 766 East 244 Street in Wakefield. They asked to be taken to Co-op City. In the vicinity of Defoe Place and Dreiser Loop the pair struck.

One of the suspects pulled out a handgun, while the accomplice put the driver in a chokehold. As the gunman tried to grab the car keys, the driver hit the accelerator to try to shake the attackers off. The cab slammed into a parked car.

The robbers took $370 in cash off the driver and removed his bank cards. The thieves fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No word on the condition of the driver.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black balaclava, gray hoodie, black Carhart vest, black Adidas sweatpants and black Air Jordan sneakers.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a red velvet Nike tracksuit. He was also wearing grey Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.