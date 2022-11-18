Bronx, NY

Motel Rapist Found Victims Online

BronxVoice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Z0lx_0jGGuIuK00
Police are searching for this man in connection with two rapes inside a Bronx hotel.NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 18, 2022

BRONX - Cops are looking for a sex fiend who targeted women online and then raped them in a Castle Hill motel.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the man, they say, raped two women at knife point inside the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.

The attacker struck first at around 7:30 am on September 17. Cops say the suspect responded to an online post and went to the motel at 2338 Bruckner Blvd.

Brandishing a “sharp cutting instrument” the attacker robbed and then raped the 25-year-old woman.

He fled the hotel with an unknown amount of cash.

The victim refused medical treatment.

Cops say the rapist struck again in the same manner at around 6 am on November 8. Again he met his victim by responding to a post online. Again he met his victim at the 7 Days Hotel and used a sharp instrument to rob and rape this 26-year-old victim.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect in the lobby and the hallways of the hotel at the time of the attacks.

The motel is on the service road outside the Zerega Industrial Park. It is a short distance from Home Depot and across the way from the old Whitestone Movie Theater which reportedly is going to be turned into an Amazon fulfillment center.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# safety# crime# rape# rapist# hotel

Comments / 35

Published by

Bronx Voice is the true voice of Bronx News. Online and in print Bronx Voice covers news and events taking place throughout the borough. Breaking News, crime, politics and health.the bronx news

Bronx, NY
1569 followers

More from BronxVoice

Manhattan, NY

Subway Sicko Tried to Kidnap 10 Year Old

MANHATTAN - Cops are looking for a creep who tried to abduct a 10-year-old boy from his siblings riding the subway on their way to school. The man is suspected of stalking the family from the 149th Street station to 34th Street.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops Say

BRONX - Police have deemed the death of a married couple who fell in front of a Pelham Parkway building a murder- suicide. Investigators said 28-year-old Ornela Shehi suffered blunt force trauma to the head. Both Shehi and her husband, 35-year-old Florind Belliu, were found dead behind their apartment building.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage Incident

MANHATTAN - A group of illegal dirt bike and ATV riders beat a man to death in a road rage incident in Harlem. Police have released the name of the victim after he succumbed to his injuries two weeks after the attack.

Read full story
84 comments
Manhattan, NY

Mugged by CD Sellers Near Bryant Park

MANHATTAN - A trio of CD sellers drive a hard bargain. According to police when a man wanted to buy a CD for $10, they forced to pay up $220. The NYPD released surveillance photos of the three suspects. One photo is of the three men on the street. Another was taken inside a local grocery store.

Read full story
2 comments
Manhattan, NY

Grand Central Muggers Sought by Cops

MANHATTAN - A group of four or five men beat and robbed people outside Grand Central Terminal on at least two occasions, cops say. The NYPD released photos from surveillance video taken from inside a subway station. The first batch shows the crew with face masks and their hoodies covering their faces. However, they were not so careful in the other photo which showed several members without the face masks clearly showing their faces.

Read full story
13 comments
Bronx, NY

Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by Cops

BRONX - A popular young man died a short distance from his childhood home after police intervened in a violent dispute between two men in Norwood. According to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, the dispute began inside a bodega located at 330 East Gun Hill Road, at 11:30 a.m. on, November 3, when members of the Queens Warrants Squad were in an unmarked police vehicle, in the area on an unrelated matter.

Read full story
2 comments
Manhattan, NY

Hate Crime Attack on Subway

MANHATTAN - A trio of attackers screamed “Asian Pig” as they beat and stomped on a couple on the Times Square subway shuttle. Cops say the attackers demanded the victims’ seats on the train before spewing hate and beating the subway riders.

Read full story
255 comments
New York City, NY

Lighting Up the Holidays

NEW YORK - As the giant light switch is flipped to the ON position, the 2022 season of the Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights is officially underway. The family-favorite tradition is the unofficial start to the New York City holiday season and will run on select dates through Jan. 8.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, Crashes

BRONX - A livery driver was attacked and robbed at gunpoint by a pair of baby-faced crooks decked out in designer clothes from head to toe. The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspects in the armed robbery. Despite one wearing a balaclava and the other wearing a face mask, the suspects appeared to be young.

Read full story
7 comments
Manhattan, NY

Third Man Charged in 2021 Manhattan Robbery Murder

MANHATTAN - Nearly 11-months after a double shooting / homicide in the Inwood section of Manhattan, police have announced the arrest of a third suspect in the crime. On November 16, police announced the arrest of Blake Martinez, 22, of 10th Avenue in Manhattan, who was charged with murder, robbery, assault and criminal posession of a weapon.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Gun Trafficking College Student Gets 10 Years

BRONX - A former college student was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking guns and high-capacity magazines from Tennessee to neighborhoods in the Bronx and Manhattan.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in Bronx

BRONX - The moped drive-by shooting in the Bronx that left one man dead and another wounded was caught on surveillance video. The NYPD just released the dramatic surveillance video of the shooting in the hope of catching the killer.

Read full story
2 comments
Bronx, NY

Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in Bronx

BRONX - A straphanger was beaten and robbed for his food by a pair of muggers as he tried to exit a train station in the Bronx, the NYPD says. Police released video of the suspects wanted in the sucker punch robbery attack of a passenger in the Bronx train station.

Read full story
17 comments
Manhattan, NY

‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No Reason

MANHATTAN - Cops say they caught the “crazy eyed” homeless man who beat a female train cleaner with a metal pipe in an apparent unprovoked attack. Police arrested 28-year-old Jonathan Frias on Sunday at the World Trade Center station of the E Train. Cops were called when riders allegedly recognized Frias from a wild-eyed photo police released in connection with the attack.

Read full story
22 comments
Bronx, NY

Kids Mugging Kids in Bronx

BRONX - Cops are looking for a teen who used a knife to rob a 12-year-old in an elevator inside a Bronx apartment building. The NYPD released surveillance video from inside the elevator at the building in the vicinity of Concourse Village.

Read full story
15 comments
Bronx, NY

Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in Bronx

BRONX - Police released dramatic video of a gunman unloading a barage of bullets into a parked Mercedes, as the driver and passengers jump out scurrying for cover outside Parkchester.

Read full story
36 comments
Bronx, NY

Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in Bronx

KEEPING A LOW PROFILE? - Police are looking for this man and two others in conenction with an assault and robbery of two men waiting for anNYPD. BRONX - Police are looking for two separate crews in different hair raising robberies in which victims were shoved to the sidewalks in the Bronx.

Read full story
39 comments
Bronx, NY

Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the Bronx

BRONX - A Good Samaritan was shot at when he tried to help a woman escape a pair of purse snatchers in the Bronx, cops say. At around 11:45 pm on November 3, a 28-year-old woman was walking down a street in Mount Hope. As she walked past a deli at 230 East 174 Street, she was approached by two men in black. Investigators said the men exited a black vehicle and then darted past a parked van to run up on the woman with guns drawn demanding the purse.

Read full story
2 comments

Veterans Live Their Healthiest, Happiest Lives

HEALTH - Veteran’s Day is a time to express our gratitude to the women and men who have proudly served in the military to preserve our freedoms. For many Americans, the holiday can mean a parade down Main Street or a day of shopping Veteran’s Day sales, but for millions of veterans it can be another day struggling with a serious health issue tied to their service.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy