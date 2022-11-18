Motel Rapist Found Victims Online

Police are searching for this man in connection with two rapes inside a Bronx hotel. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 18, 2022

BRONX - Cops are looking for a sex fiend who targeted women online and then raped them in a Castle Hill motel.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the man, they say, raped two women at knife point inside the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.

The attacker struck first at around 7:30 am on September 17. Cops say the suspect responded to an online post and went to the motel at 2338 Bruckner Blvd.

Brandishing a “sharp cutting instrument” the attacker robbed and then raped the 25-year-old woman.

He fled the hotel with an unknown amount of cash.

The victim refused medical treatment.

Cops say the rapist struck again in the same manner at around 6 am on November 8. Again he met his victim by responding to a post online. Again he met his victim at the 7 Days Hotel and used a sharp instrument to rob and rape this 26-year-old victim.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect in the lobby and the hallways of the hotel at the time of the attacks.

The motel is on the service road outside the Zerega Industrial Park. It is a short distance from Home Depot and across the way from the old Whitestone Movie Theater which reportedly is going to be turned into an Amazon fulfillment center.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.