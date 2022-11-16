Bronx, NY

Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in Bronx

BronxVoice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SiJi4_0jCob6ak00
Police are looking for a man on a moped who opened fire on men outside St. Mary's Park. One person was killed, another was injured.NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 16, 2022

BRONX - The moped drive-by shooting in the Bronx that left one man dead and another wounded was caught on surveillance video. The NYPD just released the dramatic surveillance video of the shooting in the hope of catching the killer.

At around 6:15 pm on November 13, a man on a moped drove down East 149th Street near St. Mary’s Park in Mott Haven. When he reached the corner of Jackson Avenue he opened fire on two 21-year-old males walking outside the park.

The newly released video shows the moped riding slowly up the street while the victims are casually walking on the sidewalk. Then the muzzle flashes from a handgun opening fire are seen, and the victims duck behind a parked car. The gunman continued to fire as he turned and then drove away.

One of the victims suffered a graze wound to the lower lip. The other victim was not so lucky.

Cops say 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen. EMS rushed Goodridge to Lincoln Hospital but he died there the next day.

Cops say after shooting the two men, the gunmen drove off on the moped. No description of the gunman has been provided.

A motive for the shooting or a connection to the gunman was not provided by investigators.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# safety# crime# caughtonvideo# moped# nypd

Comments / 2

Published by

Bronx Voice is the true voice of Bronx News. Online and in print Bronx Voice covers news and events taking place throughout the borough. Breaking News, crime, politics and health.the bronx news

Bronx, NY
1276 followers

More from BronxVoice

New York City, NY

Lighting Up the Holidays

NEW YORK - As the giant light switch is flipped to the ON position, the 2022 season of the Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights is officially underway. The family-favorite tradition is the unofficial start to the New York City holiday season and will run on select dates through Jan. 8.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, Crashes

BRONX - A livery driver was attacked and robbed at gunpoint by a pair of baby-faced crooks decked out in designer clothes from head to toe. The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspects in the armed robbery. Despite one wearing a balaclava and the other wearing a face mask, the suspects appeared to be young.

Read full story
5 comments
Bronx, NY

Motel Rapist Found Victims Online

BRONX - Cops are looking for a sex fiend who targeted women online and then raped them in a Castle Hill motel. The NYPD released surveillance video of the man, they say, raped two women at knife point inside the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.

Read full story
17 comments
Manhattan, NY

Third Man Charged in 2021 Manhattan Robbery Murder

MANHATTAN - Nearly 11-months after a double shooting / homicide in the Inwood section of Manhattan, police have announced the arrest of a third suspect in the crime. On November 16, police announced the arrest of Blake Martinez, 22, of 10th Avenue in Manhattan, who was charged with murder, robbery, assault and criminal posession of a weapon.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Gun Trafficking College Student Gets 10 Years

BRONX - A former college student was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking guns and high-capacity magazines from Tennessee to neighborhoods in the Bronx and Manhattan.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in Bronx

BRONX - A straphanger was beaten and robbed for his food by a pair of muggers as he tried to exit a train station in the Bronx, the NYPD says. Police released video of the suspects wanted in the sucker punch robbery attack of a passenger in the Bronx train station.

Read full story
15 comments
Manhattan, NY

‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No Reason

MANHATTAN - Cops say they caught the “crazy eyed” homeless man who beat a female train cleaner with a metal pipe in an apparent unprovoked attack. Police arrested 28-year-old Jonathan Frias on Sunday at the World Trade Center station of the E Train. Cops were called when riders allegedly recognized Frias from a wild-eyed photo police released in connection with the attack.

Read full story
22 comments
Bronx, NY

Kids Mugging Kids in Bronx

BRONX - Cops are looking for a teen who used a knife to rob a 12-year-old in an elevator inside a Bronx apartment building. The NYPD released surveillance video from inside the elevator at the building in the vicinity of Concourse Village.

Read full story
14 comments
Bronx, NY

Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in Bronx

BRONX - Police released dramatic video of a gunman unloading a barage of bullets into a parked Mercedes, as the driver and passengers jump out scurrying for cover outside Parkchester.

Read full story
36 comments
Bronx, NY

Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in Bronx

KEEPING A LOW PROFILE? - Police are looking for this man and two others in conenction with an assault and robbery of two men waiting for anNYPD. BRONX - Police are looking for two separate crews in different hair raising robberies in which victims were shoved to the sidewalks in the Bronx.

Read full story
39 comments
Bronx, NY

Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the Bronx

BRONX - A Good Samaritan was shot at when he tried to help a woman escape a pair of purse snatchers in the Bronx, cops say. At around 11:45 pm on November 3, a 28-year-old woman was walking down a street in Mount Hope. As she walked past a deli at 230 East 174 Street, she was approached by two men in black. Investigators said the men exited a black vehicle and then darted past a parked van to run up on the woman with guns drawn demanding the purse.

Read full story
2 comments

Veterans Live Their Healthiest, Happiest Lives

HEALTH - Veteran’s Day is a time to express our gratitude to the women and men who have proudly served in the military to preserve our freedoms. For many Americans, the holiday can mean a parade down Main Street or a day of shopping Veteran’s Day sales, but for millions of veterans it can be another day struggling with a serious health issue tied to their service.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Gas Station Robber Strong Arms his Way to Cash

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN? - Cops are looking for this man in connection with a strong arm robbery of a Bronx gas station.NYPD. BRONX - A robber strong armed his way to $1,500 cash when he pushed his way past a clerk at a Bronx gas station. Police released the revealing surveillance video of the crook as he stole cash from till.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 Years

BRONX - A man who stabbed his wife to death in front of his young children, inside a Bronx homeless shelter, sill serve the next 20 years in prison for the vicious murder. Ernesto Valerio, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his wife, 19-year-old Emilsy Calix, in front of their daughters ages 2 and five months old. Valerio left the children in the apartment with the body when he fled the murder scene.

Read full story
42 comments
Bronx, NY

Friends Fear Missing Woman May be Abused

BRONX - Frantic family members and friends of a missing Connecticut woman are offering a $500 reward for the safe return of Hollyann Smith, 24, who was last heard from on October 25, somewhere along Webster Avenue.

Read full story
2 comments
Bronx, NY

Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?

BRONX - A Bronx mother demanding justice since 2018, when her 15-year-old son was brutally murdered, will be in the courtroom at the end of this month when the final defendants held in connection with the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz will either plead guilty to Manslaughter or face trial.

Read full story
39 comments
Bronx, NY

Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In Bronx

BRONX - Cops are looking for a brazen thief who snuck into a Bronx diner in the middle of the day and helped himself to thousands of dollars in cash and an e-bike. Police released surveillance video of the thief caught in action with a surprised look on his face. Cops believe the suspect was rummaging through an employee’s items in what looks like a changing area for employees in the restaurant when he was caught on video.

Read full story
19 comments
Bronx, NY

Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in Bronx

BRONX - Police are looking for three bandits wanted in connection with an armed robbery-- according to one witness, the victim claimed the suspects attempted to restrain him with a strap, leading him to believe it was a kidnapping attempt.

Read full story
35 comments
Bronx, NY

‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field Worker

BRONX - The man accused of being the “Subway Psycho” who fatally stabbed a Mets’ maintenance worker on a Bronx subway platform for no reason has been charged with murder.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy