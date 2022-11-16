Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in Bronx

Police are looking for a man on a moped who opened fire on men outside St. Mary's Park. One person was killed, another was injured. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 16, 2022

BRONX - The moped drive-by shooting in the Bronx that left one man dead and another wounded was caught on surveillance video. The NYPD just released the dramatic surveillance video of the shooting in the hope of catching the killer.

At around 6:15 pm on November 13, a man on a moped drove down East 149th Street near St. Mary’s Park in Mott Haven. When he reached the corner of Jackson Avenue he opened fire on two 21-year-old males walking outside the park.

The newly released video shows the moped riding slowly up the street while the victims are casually walking on the sidewalk. Then the muzzle flashes from a handgun opening fire are seen, and the victims duck behind a parked car. The gunman continued to fire as he turned and then drove away.

One of the victims suffered a graze wound to the lower lip. The other victim was not so lucky.

Cops say 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen. EMS rushed Goodridge to Lincoln Hospital but he died there the next day.

Cops say after shooting the two men, the gunmen drove off on the moped. No description of the gunman has been provided.



A motive for the shooting or a connection to the gunman was not provided by investigators.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.