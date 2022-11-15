Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in Bronx

Police are looking for this man in connection with an attack on a subway staphanger. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 15, 2022

BRONX - A straphanger was beaten and robbed for his food by a pair of muggers as he tried to exit a train station in the Bronx, the NYPD says.

Police released video of the suspects wanted in the sucker punch robbery attack of a passenger in the Bronx train station.

At around 1:20 am on November 5, a 57-year-old man had exited the train car and was walking the staircase from the mezzanine of the subway to the street at the East Tremont B and D Train Station.

Suddenly two men approached the straphanger and one of them smashed him in the face with a blunt object. The blow knocked the commuter to the floor.

The muggers then rummaged through the stunned victim’s pockets but could not find any property or cash.

Instead the muggers took a container of food that the victim had on him and fled to the street below. But not before their images were captured on the MTA surveillance cameras in the station.

No word on what the muggers found so appetizing in the man’s dinner.

The victim was taken by a private car to BronxCare Health. He was treated for swelling to the face and a fractured ankle.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.