‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No Reason

Similar to Bronx Subway Attack

Police say this man smacked an MTA cleaner upside the head with a metal pipe. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Manhattan Voice

November 15, 2022

MANHATTAN - Cops say they caught the “crazy eyed” homeless man who beat a female train cleaner with a metal pipe in an apparent unprovoked attack.

Police arrested 28-year-old Jonathan Frias on Sunday at the World Trade Center station of the E Train. Cops were called when riders allegedly recognized Frias from a wild-eyed photo police released in connection with the attack.

Investigators said Frias has a previous arrest last year for punching a police officer.

At around 6:45 am on November 4, a 46-year-old woman who is employed as a subway cleaner subcontracted by the MTA worked at Chambers Street. She was cleaning the subway platform of the E train when a man approached her. He struck her in the face with a metal pipe. The man fled on foot as MTA workers chased him.

The victim suffered bruising and swelling to the face and was treated at Bellevue Hospital where she is listed in stable condition. It is unknown why the worker was attack.

Frias was charged with assault.

This is the second time in three months that an MTA cleaner was viciously attacked for no apparent reason.

On August 11, 2022, the victim, Anthony Nelson, a NYC Transit Authority Station Cleaner, went to check a report of a man harassing people on the lower level of the Pelham Bay Park train station in the Bronx.

The suspect approached Nelson, punching him in the face, then allegedly grabbed him and slammed him to the ground.

The victim suffered a dislocated nose, broken collarbone, and other injuries, and required two surgeries to fix the collar bone.

Police arrested Alexander Wright, 49, and charged him with assault.