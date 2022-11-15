Kids Mugging Kids in Bronx

12-Year-Old Robbed by Teen at Knifepoint

Cops are looking for a teenager suspected of robbing a 12-year-old boy at knifepoint. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 14, 2022

BRONX - Cops are looking for a teen who used a knife to rob a 12-year-old in an elevator inside a Bronx apartment building.

The NYPD released surveillance video from inside the elevator at the building in the vicinity of Concourse Village.

At around 6:30 pm on October 22, a 12-year-old boy and some other children entered the elevator to the building that was in the vicinity of Park Avenue and East 158th Street. Two males, ages 13 to 16 entered the elevator after them.

Suddenly one of the males pulled out a silver knife and packed the 12-year-old toward a corner of the car demanding property. The mugger removed the boy’s credit card and fled.

No injuries reported.

After the mugging, surveillance video picked up the robbery suspects at another location. In the video both suspects took their masks off.

The main suspect was seen in this video wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, black sweatpants, gray and black sneakers and a black balaclava which covered his head. In the video he displays what looks like a knife, gripping the handle, close to his chest.

The second suspect was seen wearing a blue and gray hoodie sweatshirt, black jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.